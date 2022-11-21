A speech on living life to its fullest has helped a Mulwaree High School student win a prestigious competition.
Mulwaree High School student, Daina Kerr, was named the overall winner of the Lions Club of Goulburn City Youth of the Year Quest.
The competition was held at the Goulburn Workers Club on Tuesday, November 15.
Five students, Daina Kerr and Elisha Martin from Mulwaree High School, Maddison Brown and Lillian Turgeon from Trinity Catholic College, and Goulburn High School's Lucy Austin from faced the judging panel of Jean Lloyd, Brad Nichol and Greg Moore to answer two impromptu questions: 'How is Your School preparing you for your future life?"' and 'What will you tell your children about Covid 19?'
Each contestant had to speak for two minutes.
While also being judged on leadership, personality, citizenship and cultural interest, the five students also delivered a five-minute prepared speech, all of which held the audience's attention. Daina's prepared speech was 'Life Lived Well.'
In announcing Daina as the overall winner, judging panel chairperson, Jean Lloyd, remarked on the very high standards set by all contestants.
Lions' Youth of the Year chairperson, Bob Collins agreed.
"All five are outstanding students, who have very clear views on both community and national issues and are youth who are most likely to lead and influence youth and society successfully," he said.
Daina will now go on to the next round of judging, the District final in February, 2023.
