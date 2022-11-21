Goulburn Post
Daina Kerr impresses in Goulburn Lions Club Youth of the Year Quest

Updated November 22 2022 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
Mulwaree High School student, Daina Kerr, was declared the overall winner in the Lions Club of Goulburn City Youth of the Year competition. Picture supplied.

A speech on living life to its fullest has helped a Mulwaree High School student win a prestigious competition.

