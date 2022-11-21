Five students, Daina Kerr and Elisha Martin from Mulwaree High School, Maddison Brown and Lillian Turgeon from Trinity Catholic College, and Goulburn High School's Lucy Austin from faced the judging panel of Jean Lloyd, Brad Nichol and Greg Moore to answer two impromptu questions: 'How is Your School preparing you for your future life?"' and 'What will you tell your children about Covid 19?'