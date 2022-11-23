Political pressure over Wakefield Park is ramping up, with a lobby group accusing Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman of refusing to meet them.
Save Wakefield Park, which has collected an almost 29,000-signature petition supporting the Braidwood Road motor racing circuit, made the claim this week.
"To date, Wendy Tuckerman has made public statements that she supports Wakefield Park however her actions to date, including this recent refusal to meet, indicates the contrary," petition organiser Jess Nicholson said in a statement
"I'm sure I speak for everyone who signed the petition that we are extremely disappointed. But we are not giving up and we will ramp up our efforts in the lead up to the March, 2023 election to have our voices heard."
She said the group represented "a substantial number of Goulburn business owners, residents, and other stakeholders."
But Ms Tuckerman said there were many elements at play.
"I can assure my constituents and NSW motorsport fans that the government is working with the owners of Wakefield Park trying to solve the problem with NSW Planning, NSW Sport, NSW Environment, Regional NSW, Goulburn Mulwaree Council and (Wakefield's owners), Benalla Auto Club (BAC)," she said.
"BAC have also advised (my) office that as the owners they are not affiliated with the 'Save Wakefield Park' campaign, and it would be highly inappropriate to discuss confidential business matters with third party persons. A meeting with Save Wakefield Park would not be productive to the issue which remains the sole responsibility of the owners of the facility."
The raceway suspended operations in September following a NSW Land and Environment Court ruling that restricted operations. BAC branded it unworkable and the council and company representatives have been meeting with state ministers and departmental representatives in an effort to strike a resolution.
The court's decision came after BAC appealed an earlier council approval for new infrastructure and noise limits.
The facility pumps millions of dollars into the Goulburn and region's economy annually.
Ms Tuckerman said she engaged the departments to speak with BAC and the council and provided "direct support and action to to ensure Wakefield's operation."
"I will continue to engage with and support the facilities proprietors in ensuring progress is made on the matter," she said.
The MP stressed that she had assisted the Save Wakefield Park campaign and her office had spent "significant time" guiding the group through issues surrounding the raceway and on the petition. Ms Tuckerman pointed out the petition was given to another Member (Labor's Julia Finn) to be presented "at the last minute for a reason I can only gather was political leverage and promise from the Opposition which has yielded little result."
Ms Tuckerman said the Save Wakefield Park media statement failed to acknowledge that she had spoken about the raceway in parliament on October 19.
"I look forward to hearing of any propositions or solution made on this matter as it was clear in Julia Finn's speech that not only did she not understand the core of the issue which resulted in the facilities closure, she has not recently engaged with it's owners, nor has she proposed any substantive solution other than crying out "do something" - which the NSW government most assuredly has," Ms Tuckerman said.
The petition is unlikely to be debated this parliamentary term, given there are no sitting days left. However the Sports Minister could respond to it, regardless.
Ms Nicholson said shadow sports minister, Julia Finn was among the first to meet with BAC and was actively engaged in the campaign. She had accused the government of "months of inaction on Wakefield Park, which had dealt a blow to Goulburn."
"I understand a number of solutions have been proposed but the operators are still waiting for a reply," Ms Finn told parliament.
"The silence from the government has been deafening."
Goulburn-based One Nation MLC, Rod Roberts has also weighed in to the debate. In a speech to the NSW Upper House, he said Wakefield Park was estimated to be worth $17 million annually to the Goulburn economy.
"One local hotel operator, the Astor Hotel, has estimated that it has lost around $20,000 a weekend due to the closure.
"...This issue is not limited to Goulburn; it has statewide implications. I call on the Minister for Sport, the Minister for Planning, the Minister for Local Government and the Minister for Regional NSW to work constructively with the operators and the local council towards noise abatement, compulsory acquisitions and legislative protection to ensure the ongoing viability of the track for all concerned."
Meantime, the raceway is opening for the first time in months on Saturday, November 26 for the Goulburn Car and Motorcycle Show. Gates open at 8am and entry is by gold coin donation.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
