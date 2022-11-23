Commanders desk: School zones and road rules - time for a refresh

As we approach the end of the year, it's a timely reminder to know the road rules around school zones.
Read also: Where have all the Christmas beetles gone?
School zones are a high-risk environment for pedestrian accidents, particularly younger children. Children are hard to see in between vehicles and may be unpredictable and run across a road without looking.
For your child's safety, it's very important to ensure they use the school crossing. At all crossings you must wait on the footpath, at least one step back from the edge of the road.
If there's a School Crossing Supervisor, wait until they have stopped the traffic and called you to cross. If you are driving, you must not proceed until the School Crossing Supervisor's hand-held sign is no longer displayed, or until the crossing supervisor indicates that you may proceed through the crossing.
Children's crossings are usually part-time crossings that operate before and after school hours. They can also operate at other times when children use the crossing for excursions or during break times.
Disobeying a hand held stop sign at a Children's Crossing carries a fine of $603 and 4 demerit points.
More importantly, it risks the lives of children.
A road rule commonly mistaken by drivers is around School Zones with no Crossing Supervisors. When 'Children Crossing' flags are displayed, you must stop at the white line if pedestrians are waiting to cross.
Drivers must remain stationary until the crossing is clear of pedestrians.
Read also: A Canberra prize for a Goulburn-based writer
The Officers of the Hume Police District implore drivers to be mindful as we approach the end of the school year and ask all road users to slow down, look out for pedestrians to prevent road related injuries and deaths.
Together, we are all responsible for road safety.
For more information on keeping our kids safe around schools visit the families section on www.safetytown.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.