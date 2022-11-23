Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Commanders desk: School zones and road rules - time for a refresh

By Inspector Matt Hinton, Officer in Charge Goulburn Police Station
November 23 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commanders desk: School zones and road rules - time for a refresh

As we approach the end of the year, it's a timely reminder to know the road rules around school zones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.