A walk to end domestic violence was met with cheers and applause as hundreds made their way down Auburn Street.
Organised by the Goulburn Domestic and Family Violence Committee, councillors, social workers, police and school students joined together to send a clear message on Wednesday, November 23.
Goulburn says no to domestic and family violence.
Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker thanked everyone for coming together to raise awareness for an important issue.
"For far too long this issue has been put aside because it's not something people want to address but the more we address it, the better it is for the community," he said.
Mayor Walker said he believed change needed to come through the actions of the younger generation.
"Look out for your friends and bring issues up with your school," he said.
ALSO READ: A Canberra prize for a Goulburn-based writer
Hundreds of students from Goulburn High School participated in the walk along with students from Mulwaree High School.
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, intimate partner violence causes more illness, disability and deaths than any other risk factor for women aged 25-44.
Anglicare regional manager of housing and social services, Toni Reay, said about 40 per cent of her clients were affected by domestic violence.
Anglicare Goulburn offers crisis and emergency accommodation services for women and families escaping domestic violence.
Inspector Matt Hinton said community awareness about domestic and family violence was at an all-time high.
"Domestic and family violence is a criminal behaviour," he said.
"We don't accept it in our community, we have neighbours and passersby making more reports."
Inspector Hinton said the police were committed to investigating offences and taking the strongest action they could to respond to matters.
Those who joined the walk were treated to a pancake breakfast as formal speeches transformed into casual conversations, helping to normalise discussing issues with friends and family.
If you need support you can call 1800 737 732 (1800 RESPECT) or head to the website www.1800respect.org.au to chat with someone online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.