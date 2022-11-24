The largest and longest-running Christmas gift appeal has just launched in Goulburn.
Marking its 35th anniversary, Goulburn Kmart unveiled its Wishing Tree Appeal with representatives from the Salvation Army on Tuesday, November 22.
The idea for the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal began in 1987 when an Adelaide team member suggested Kmart use its wide network of stores as gift collection points to assist charity groups at Christmas time.
Goulburn store manager Samantha Favot said people could donate a variety of items to the appeal.
"Unwrapped toys, school supplies, toiletries and gifts can be placed in the boxes under our sustainable Christmas tree," she said.
Representatives from the Salvation Army said with interest rate hikes, and recent local flooding, they had received a significant increase in requests for help from local families.
"Gifts will be distributed to flood-affected families that have lost everything in recent months, and to families that need a helping hand with the cost of Christmas," Ms Favot said.
Monetary donations will also be collected at Goulburn Kmart for The Salvation Army to assist those in need with support services in the community at Christmas and beyond.
Ms Favot said the appeal reflected the "true Australian Spirit" as it aimed to bring joy and a brighter Christmas morning to everyone.
