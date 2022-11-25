A NSW Corrective Services Remembrance Day motorcycle ride along the Hume Highway on Friday, November 25 is a tribute to police officers lost in the line of duty.
Northern region custodial director Hamish Shearer said the journey from Brush Farm Corrective Services Academy at Eastwood would provide officers a chance to bond and reflect.
READ MORE:
"Corrections can be a challenging and sometimes dangerous work environment but we are a united front and stand shoulder-to-shoulder," Mr Shearer said.
"When the chips are down, our officers can rely on their colleagues for support."
Mr Shearer said the Remembrance Ride was a loud, public celebration of mateship and an opportunity to reflect upon the ultimate sacrifice made in the name of community safety.
"The group of around 330 riders will hold a commemorative service at the academy before departing for Goulburn via Pheasants Nest," he said.
"In a demonstration of goodwill and community spirit, each rider will donate a toy to be gifted to sick children at the Children's Hospital at Westmead prior to Christmas."
Commissioner Kevin Corcoran PSM will join the riders following the official Remembrance Day ceremony. He said the day also commemorated colleagues, retired or still working, who have died from other causes in the past year.
"It's with great pride and heavy hearts that we gather each year to pay our respects to the men and women no longer working by our sides," Mr Corcoran said.
"This ride isn't just an opportunity to remember those who have passed, it's a tribute to the dedication of all staff, who tackle their difficult work of protecting the people of NSW with bravery and professionalism."
Mr Corcoran said prisons would go into lockdown and flags would be flown at half-mast as families and friends gather at memorial ceremonies around the state.
"When our officers clock on each day, we expect to return these men and women home safely to their loved ones at the end of their shift," he said.
"Tragically, there have been instances in our history when officers didn't come home. We acknowledge the devastating loss suffered by the families, friends and colleagues of these men."
Officers travelled west to Bathurst for the inaugural ride in 2019 and made the journey to Nowra and Cessnock in subsequent years.
Corrective Services NSW Remembrance Day commemorates staff who've passed away while employed or retired and honours the 12 corrections officers killed by inmates in Corrective Services NSW's 176-year history.
Minister for Corrections Geoff Lee said the day was an important opportunity for the community to reflect upon the challenging and often dangerous work corrections staff perform each day.
The work of corrections staff doesnt often happen in the public's view, but they're out on the frontline every day, whether they're managing inmates in prisons or attending offenders' homes for parole supervision, Dr Lee said.
They're brave men and women, who go about their work with a dedication to duty and professionalism despite the dangers they face each day.
Today my thoughts are with all corrections officers as we commemorate those who've made the ultimate sacrifice to keep their family in blue and the NSW community safe you will never be forgotten, he said.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.