Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

NSW Corrective Services Remembrance Day a chance to bond and reflect

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated November 25 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NSW Corrective Services Remembrance Day motorcycle ride along the Hume Highway on Friday, November 25 is a tribute to police officers lost in the line of duty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.