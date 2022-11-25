The ten tips to getting through the Christmas season stress-free

With a little pre-planning, smart budgeting and a hefty dose of kindness to yourself, you will be well on your way to a successful Christmas celebration with the ones who mean the most.

Christmas is just around the corner, and there's a special kind of magic in the air that only comes around this time of year.



However, for some, the expense of gifts and food, pressure of shopping for amazing gifts and the expectations of the season can make Christmas an extremely stressful time.



If this sounds all too familiar, you'll definitely want to stick around for this article.

The truth is that Christmas should be a time of celebration, joy and creating long-lasting memories with friends, family and loved ones. On the contrary, if you feel like Christmas is sneaking up on you like a Grinch in the night, fret not.



We share 10 top tips for keeping your stress levels under control this Christmas. If you're ready to say goodbye to anxiety and hello to merry-making, simply read on to find out more.

Write Everything Down

If there is only one piece of advice we have to offer this Christmas season, it is to make lists and write everything down to ensure you're not forgetting anything.



With so many things to plan for - presents, cards, Christmas lunch menu and everything in between - it can be all too easy to miss out on something amongst the organised chaos.



There is nothing as devastating as starting Christmas Day lunch only to realise you've forgotten to buy the most lusted-after ingredient - potatoes, and lots of them.



To avoid unnecessary stress and to ensure that you're ticking all the boxes, we highly recommend making your shopping lists and to-do lists well in advance.



You can make these lists in the notes application on your phone, or better yet, in a specially curated 2023 diary. Either way, writing everything down will keep you on track during your preparations and take a massive load off your shoulders in the lead-up to Christmas Day.

Set a manageable budget

With so many Aussies struggling with the rising cost of living, it only makes sense to set a manageable budget this Christmas season.



The numbers can quickly add up when you're shopping for gifts, groceries and Christmas decorations, and the last thing you want is to be blowing your budget and putting yourself in a less-than-stellar financial position at the end of the year.



To ensure that you're sticking to your intended budget, we highly recommend diving into your finances and planning out how much you can comfortably spend on food, gifts, drink, decorations, and other holiday-related expenses.



Once you have decided on a budget, a great tip is to make use of online coupons, promo codes and discounts to help you get more bang for your buck. Knowing what you're in for financially and setting limits for your spending can be a huge stress reliever.

Unlike Santa, you don't have to get into the red this Christmas. Work within your own personal budget and only spend what you're comfortable with.



Find out more about how you can celebrate Christmas on a budget here.

Avoid last-minute gift shopping

One of the major stress inducers leading up to Christmas Day has got to be gift shopping. This is especially apparent if you have a large group of family members and/or friends to shop for.



Nothing is more stress-inducing than having to fight a crowd at your local shopping centre or department store on Christmas Eve, so be sure to start shopping for gifts early to avoid any last-minute headaches.



It may feel silly to start your Christmas shopping in early November, but trust us when we say that you'll thank yourself for getting a headstart.



Most importantly, starting early allows you to set a pace for yourself and spread out the holiday shopping into more manageable chunks.



Hopefully, following the first tip in this article will have already helped you achieve this by making your shopping plans in advance.

Top Tip: Shopping for gifts online? Be sure to place your orders sooner rather than later to avoid supply chain and delivery-related delays during the peak season.

Purchase your Christmas cards early

While we're on the topic of purchasing your gifts in advance, let's take a moment to discuss Christmas cards. The truth is that the exhaustive list of Christmas card recipients on most people's lists is enough to send anyone a bit loopy.



With so many friends, relatives, colleagues, distant cousins, neighbours and more to consider, getting on top of things as early as possible is always a good idea.



Generally, we recommend that you purchase (and send out) your Christmas cards as early as October-November, so that come December, you'll be able to sit back and relax, safe in the knowledge that no one has been left out.

Top Tip: For a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional Christmas cards, nothing beats an E-card. Many websites offer a wide variety of different greeting cards to choose from, and you'll be able to quickly send a bunch of cards out without having to visit a single post office.

Deep clean your home in advance

If you're hosting Christmas lunch or dinner for friends and family, there is no doubt you'll want your home to look in tip-top condition.



However, with so many things to check off your list, who has the time for a full deep clean the day before? To keep stress levels at bay, we highly recommend deep cleaning your home at least one week in advance of the celebrations.



The last thing you want is to be scrubbing the toilet moments before your guests arrive, so be sure to get on top of things sooner rather than later.



If you plan it properly, you should be able to give every room in your house a quick clean in less than 30 minutes.

Don't stress over decorations

Decorating can be one of the most fun things to do in the lead-up to Christmas Day, but it can also cause a fair amount of stress, especially if you have a bunch of things to rummage through.



If, like most people, your decorations are sitting in a dusty pile in your garage, we recommend sorting through things as early as the last week of November.



This way, you'll be able to take stock of what you already have, and make note of what you need to purchase to ensure your home shines.



If you don't already have Christmas decorations in storage and budget is an issue, you can always consider going the simple/minimal route.



Less decorating also means less work, and less work means less stress, which is always a good thing.

Curate a simple menu

I'm sure we can all agree that nothing is more satisfying than enjoying a sumptuous Christmas meal. If you're hosting a Christmas lunch, a great tip is to avoid putting yourself under too much pressure by curating a simple yet elegant menu.



Simplicity is key for a number of reasons - you don't have to stress over coming up with an intricate menu, there is less chance of a dish going horribly wrong and you'll have a lot less to prepare and shop for in the lead-up to the festivities.



There are numerous websites and blogs dedicated to simple Christmas recipes/menus, along with hundreds of make-ahead recipes that you can prepare and freeze ahead of time.



The last thing you want is to be slaving over a hot stove on Christmas morning, so be sure to do your research into simple recipes or dishes that you can prepare well in advance.

Top Tip: To make things even easier, you could also consider hosting a potluck where every guest brings a dish of their own to the party. This way, you'll be able to spend more time decorating your home, wrapping presents and making last-minute preparations instead of worrying about your souffle collapsing.

Set the table the night before

When it comes to setting the table for Christmas lunch or dinner, avoid last-minute panic by preparing in advance the night before.



This way, you'll have more time to spend giving your house a last-minute speed clean before guests arrive, or putting the finishing touches on your delicious Christmas dishes.



To minimise stress, ensure that your dinnerware, glassware and crockery are clean and shiny at least a few days in advance.



On the evening before your event, set the table by laying out a fresh tablecloth, followed by dinnerware, glassware, napkins and your chosen decorations/centrepiece.



Preparing in advance so you're not laying your table in a rush will make the process a lot more enjoyable and give you time to make sure everything is neat and tidy to create a magical setup for your guests.

Hosting Christmas lunch for the first time? Learn more about how to set a table here.

Prepare for unexpected guests

Even if you've only invited a select few friends and family members to your Christmas celebrations, it can never hurt to prepare for unexpected guests.



Whether it's a friendly neighbour, a friend of a friend or your cousin's new partner who shows up last minute, having a few spare emergency gifts and extra food/drink set aside for unexpected guests is always a good idea that will help to avoid any last-minute panic.



Learn five easy ways to ALWAYS be prepared for guests this Christmas here.

Take a deep breath and enjoy yourself

Last but not least, the festive season is all about letting your hair loose and enjoying the company of your beloved friends and family.



Even if your plans don't go to a tee, letting go of perfectionism and embracing the holidays by being kind to yourself is key. You've already put in so much effort thus far, and you certainly deserve to enjoy the celebrations as much as anyone else.



The truth is that stuff happens and there will be people and things outside your control that means you may need to adjust your plans. However, learning to not take things so seriously and finding humour in the unexpected is key to a Christmas celebration that brings you joy.



At the end of the day, recognising the difference between striving for excellence and demanding perfection can help us reduce the stress of perfectionism.



And there you have it - 10 top tips for getting through the Christmas season stress-free.



With a little pre-planning, smart budgeting and a hefty dose of kindness to yourself, you will be well on your way to a successful Christmas celebration with the ones who mean the most.



Until next time, we wish you a safe and healthy Christmas and New Year.