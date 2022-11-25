Saturday 2.30pm
All northbound lanes of the Hume Highway have reopened at Cullerin, north of Gunning, after a crash involving two trucks and a car.
The highway was closed to northbound traffic due to the crash past Collector Road.
The crash site has been cleared, and diversions have been lifted.
Traffic conditions have returned to normal through the area.
Saturday 10am
A person is being airlifted to hospital following a three-car vehicle near Gunning.
The Traffic Management Centre advised that all northbound lanes of the Hume Highway remain closed at Cullerin, north of Gunning, due to a crash involving two trucks and a car past Collector Road.
Motorists travelling in light vehicles are being diverted through Gunning and Breadalbane using Gundaroo Road, Hume Street, Yass Street and Cullerin Road.
Heavy vehicles are advised to travel via Canberra using the Barton Highway and Federal Highway. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.
Emergency services and traffic crews remain at the crash site.
Gunning-Fish River RFS reported that a person was extricated from a vehicle, following the crash just north of the Gunning on-ramp, shortly after 6am Saturday.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics treated three patients at the scene.
A man in his sixties was initially trapped and was treated for head injuries. He was extricated and airlifted to Canberra Hospital by the Toll Ambulance Helicopter.
Two other patients did not require hospitalisation.
A police media spokesman said the 65-year-old man also sustained arm injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
He was driving a Victorian-registered semi-trailer with a refrigerated load.
It's understood all vehicles remained upright, though significantly damaged.
The RMS is on scene to oversee heavy vehicle recovery.
Police said the highway in this area was expected to be closed most of the day.
Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time.
