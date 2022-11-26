The Goulburn Car and Bicycle Show on November 26 was the biggest event yet.
Organisers said there were around 500 entries maxing out the field.
"We're pretty close to 500 collectively with the bikes and cars," Committee member Chris Shepherd said.
"In fact we had to close entries, we did say entries were closing at 10am and we kept them open until 11am.
This is by far our biggest show. When we first started in 2017 I think we had around about 80 cars and it's progressively grown every year."
Mr Shepherd said there was a genuine hunger to get out in the sunshine and enjoy the day after COVID-19 cancellations and a washout on last year's event.
In the iconic Australian motoring battle between Holden and Ford, the Holdens took top spot with masses of modern and classic Commodores on show.
The numbers were also bolstered by a strong turnout of Holden Toranas, with a strong presence from the Canberra Torana Club.
Mr Shepherd said it was "nothing new" to see a strong presence from Holden lovers, but Ford admirers also had plenty to enjoy.
"It happens all the time doesn't it [many Holdens], but in saying that, there are some very smart looking Falcons, there are some next level magnificent pieces of machinery," he said.
The large offering also included a couple of iconic cars including a Peter Brock-driven Mount Panorama Bathurst winner and a Goulburn-based Holden that also competed on Australia's most iconic mountain circuit.
Mr Shepherd and committee member Robert Rampton both agreed there were some spectacular bikes in the paddock as well, many featuring custom airbrush painting, or unique vinyl wraps.
For motoring enthusiasts with international tastes, there were a handful of Subarus, a Toyota Supra, sports cars from Lotus, Corvettes and assorted Chevrolets, Nissans including Skylines and Sylvias and others sprinkled throughout.
Mr Shepherd said the sheer size and quality of the cars and bikes on show also made it a challenging day for presenting prizes.
"We've got three teams of judges, but it's a huge job," Mr Shepherd said.
Major prizes were awarded to Car and Bike of the Show, while there were also categories for historic and restored cars as well as contemporary classes.
Mr Rampton said the organisers were blown away by the response.
"We're ecstatic, we couldn't believe it," Mr Rampton said.
He said everyone involved including Rotary, car clubs and many other volunteers had helped build the day.
"Everyone has come to the table with something, we've all got different talents and it has turned out to be a huge day."
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
