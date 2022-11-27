Students at The Crescent School in Goulburn will now have the opportunity to learn important independence skills within a fully-functioning supermarket.
A mini Woolworths store has been established to simulate the operations of an actual Woolworths supermarket, with baskets for fresh food, shelving for groceries, ticketing and registers to create an immersive educational experience.
Together with students, representatives from Woolworths and Fujitsu along with Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman cut the ribbon at the official opening of the store on Tuesday, November 22.
School Principal Steve Edmonds said having a Mini Woolworths would enable students to apply literacy, numeracy, technology and social skills within a contextual experience.
"We can't wait to see the ongoing benefit that this new Mini Woolies will contribute, particularly for all our students' confidence and independence, which is crucial for those with complex learning needs so they can engage and transition in their communities," he said.
Mr Edmonds said he was proud to work with young individuals who he was certain would go on to do incredible things with their lives.
The Crescent School has become a centre of excellence in the teaching and learning of students with disabilities and was established by "hardworking community members" according to Mr Edmonds.
The school offers a caring, nurturing learning environment for students with an intellectual disability, complex health care needs, mental health conditions and/or behavioural support needs.
Woolworths Group Technology Director of Service Operations and Infrastructure, Patrick Misciagna, said the Mini Woolies would support the school and the incredible work they were already doing each day for a wide age range of students.
"The skills students will learn in their new mini Woolies will equip them with the confidence and knowledge of retail operations in an exciting way, from the perspective of both a customer and a team member," he said.
The Crescent School mini Woolies is the 30th store to be established as part of the broader Woolworths program aiming to teach students independencea.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
