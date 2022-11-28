St Peter and Paul's Old Cathedral in Goulburn will reopen with a solemn mass on Wednesday, November 30 at 11am. It will be concelebrated by archbishop Christopher Prowse, retired bishop Pat Power and bishops and priests from other dioceses and the archdiocese. The Old Cathedral has been closed since December 2021 to allow internal and external restoration work to take place. This is the final phase of the restoration work, which has been ongoing for the last 40 years. The mass will also commemorate the 150th anniversary of the opening of the first stage of the Cathedral in 1872. Tours and refreshments will be available for visitors after the mass. Registration is required. Visit the website for more information.
The Lieder Theatre Company is proud to present Charlotte's Web, based on the beloved tale by E.B. White. Set in a nostalgic farmyard world, an orphaned pig named Wilbur becomes frightfully aware of the fate that awaits him until an unexpected friendship with an enlightened grey spider changes everything. Charlotte's supportive influence on the direction of Wilbur's life is indeed magical, yet achievable in the real world. It gives audiences wonderful thoughts to ponder as they emerge from this rollicking theatre experience. Charlotte's Webb will play at the Lieder Theatre on Goldsmith Street, Goulburn on Wednesday, November 30 between7pm and 9.30pm. For tickets phone 4821 5066 or email liedertheatre@gmail.com.
Players from Nepean, Parkes, Illawarra, South Coast, Sydney, Dubbo, Grafton, Bathurst, Port Macquarie and Newcastle will travel to Goulburn for the NSW Indoor Hockey State Championships. In 2004 the NSW Hockey associations for men and women merged with the junior association to form Hockey NSW. It has 27 associations and about 30,000 registered players including men, women, boys and girls aged five years to the masters program for men and women over 65 years. The under 18 boys NSW Indoor Hockey state championship starts at 11am on Friday, December 2 and runs for three days to Sunday, December 4 at Veolia Arena. Phone 9764 1911.
Across the month of December there will be a variety of local pop-up shops. Celebrate the 12 days of Christmas at this showcase of the region's best local and small businesses. It's open from Friday, December 2 to Friday, December 23. Participating local businesses include Right to Work, Cow and Coconut, Creative Space Goulburn, Feather and Heart Candle Collective, Holly and Twig, Lewis and Collins, Bandicute, Lush Beauty and Skin, Alice and I and Glendilla Cottage.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, December 3. Visit the website for more information.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, December 2 at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465 or email goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
St Saviour's community craft and garage sale market is on the first Saturday of the month at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall. There are lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome. It's at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, December 3 between 9am and 3pm. Phone 4821 2206.
An evening of Australian folk music with songs, dance, tunes, poems and more. Participation is encouraged so bring your voice and instruments and join in. This is a monthly event and there is a booklet of local dance tunes available or you can join in and sing along by ear. Each person chooses an item in turn as a request or to lead in a folk ring. Each month there is a theme to focus interest. The next event is at the Goulburn Club on Market Street on Friday, December 2 at 7.30pm. Phone 4821 2043.
Hume Conservatorium's own Vocalocal will team up with the Canberra Community Voices to deliver an afternoon of song in the Creative Precinct. Book your free tickets for an afternoon of community voices. It's at the Hume Conservatorium on Saturday, December 3 at 1pm.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
