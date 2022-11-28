Goulburn Post
There's so much to see and do in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 1:00pm
St Peter and Paul's Old Cathedral in Goulburn will reopen with a solemn mass on Wednesday, November 30 at 11am.

St Peter and Paul's Old Cathedral 

Restoration works complete

St Peter and Paul's Old Cathedral in Goulburn will reopen with a solemn mass on Wednesday, November 30 at 11am. It will be concelebrated by archbishop Christopher Prowse, retired bishop Pat Power and bishops and priests from other dioceses and the archdiocese. The Old Cathedral has been closed since December 2021 to allow internal and external restoration work to take place. This is the final phase of the restoration work, which has been ongoing for the last 40 years. The mass will also commemorate the 150th anniversary of the opening of the first stage of the Cathedral in 1872. Tours and refreshments will be available for visitors after the mass. Registration is required. Visit the website for more information.

Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

