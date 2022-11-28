St Peter and Paul's Old Cathedral in Goulburn will reopen with a solemn mass on Wednesday, November 30 at 11am. It will be concelebrated by archbishop Christopher Prowse, retired bishop Pat Power and bishops and priests from other dioceses and the archdiocese. The Old Cathedral has been closed since December 2021 to allow internal and external restoration work to take place. This is the final phase of the restoration work, which has been ongoing for the last 40 years. The mass will also commemorate the 150th anniversary of the opening of the first stage of the Cathedral in 1872. Tours and refreshments will be available for visitors after the mass. Registration is required. Visit the website for more information.