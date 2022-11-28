Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

How Mel Champion is building community at Life Yoga Goulburn

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mel Champion is the owner of Life Yoga Goulburn. Picture by Madi Fitzgerald

Leaving the church was one of the biggest decisions of Mel Champion's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.