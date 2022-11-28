Update Monday 1.15pm
Both lanes of the Federal Highway south of the Hume Highway flyover have re-opened following an earlier car fire.
A car fire on Monday closed both lanes of the Federal Highway south of Goulburn.
RFS, police and ambulance are on the scene, just north of the Federal and Hume Highways' intersection, near Thornford Road at Yarra.
RFS Southern Tablelands operations officer, Mitchell Butler, said Parkesbourne and Goulburn brigades attended the car fire in the northbound lane at 11.40am Monday. They have extinguished the fire. A tow truck is on scene.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said a woman in her thirties was assessed but did not require transport to hospital.
A Police Media spokeswoman told The Post it appeared the vehicle had overheated.
Traffic is banked up for about 1km due to the road closure, which police are managing. One lane has since re-opened.
Meantime, the RFS also attended another motor-vehicle crash at 10.50am Monday, 500 metres south of the Federal and Hume Highways flyover. They attended to a minor fluid leak and no one was injured, Mr Butler said.
