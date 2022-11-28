Crookwell is set to light up and bedazzle with the inaugural Twilight Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 3.
The event will showcase creators, makers, growers, bakers and retail movers and shakers from the Upper Lachlan and Southern Tablelands regions.
The Fair, starting at 4pm, and will see Crookwell transform into an enchanting one-stop shop for Christmas shopping, dining and entertainment until 9pm.
With market stalls, late night shopping, roving carollers, live music and activities for the whole family, the atmosphere is aimed at uniting families and friends to kick off the festive season.
A wide array of stalls will offer unique gift ideas, plants and garden items and art, boutique pet accessories, locally made jewellery and fashion, tastings from local wineries and a local meadery, artisan producers, unique homewares, arts, crafts, games and toys.
One stall will be dedicated to selling the much-anticipated Crookwell Bares All Calendar - a beautifully printed wall calendar featuring Crookwell community superstars in their bare finest, an initiative to raise funds to assist with the medical expenses of beloved resident, Ally Jaffrey. She was recently diagnosed with a terminal illness.
A spokesperson said the calendar was designed to put a smile on people's face. Proceeds will go to a worthy local cause.
The Southern Tablelands Art stall will show people clever ways to create their own Christmas decorations out of recycled materials.
Crookwell's main street will be open until 7pm, with stunning Christmas window displays.
Kids should look for the face-painting, roving stilt walkers, Santa with his elves and Hephner the Alpaca, who will be ready for photo ops in his Santa costume.
In addition, there will be a Christmas Wonderland featuring a winter zone with Frosty the Snowman and Surfing Santa's Beach zone and more. It includes an inflatable zone, with an 11-metre high double giant slide, a 15-metre obstacle course and pirate ship bouncing castle.
Children can also visit Santa's Workshop where they can paint Christmas ornaments created by the Crookwell's Men's Shed.
As the sun sets, Goulburn Street and Spring Street will come alive in a spectacular light show, illuminating the town's buildings with moving images depicting Christmas. The show will light up Crookwell's main street every night leading up to Christmas.
At 8pm in Memorial Park, there'll be the official lighting of the town's massive Christmas tree by Mayor Pam Kensit with Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman.
For friends and family in Goulburn, there will be a free shuttle service running to and from Crookwell on the day. Contact Upper Crookwell Visitors' Centre on 4832 1988 for details.
The bus departs Goulburn Visitor Information Centre at 3.15pm & 5pm and returns from The Bank House, Crookwell at 8.15pm and 10pm.
The Fair is an Upper Lachlan Shire Council initiative, funded by the state government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Program.
