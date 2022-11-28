What are the fundamentals in mental health nursing?

Mental health nurses are in high demand due to the rise in mental health issues around the world. Picture by Shutterstock

Mental health nurses are in high demand which is partly due to the rise in mental health issues around the world. They provide support to those who are suffering from everything from anxiety and depression to schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.



But what does it take to be a mental health nurse and what are some of the fundamentals to provide this much-needed service?

What is mental health nursing and what do they do?

Mental health nursing is a specialised area of nursing that focuses on the care and treatment of those with mental health issues. Most nurses are qualified and start off with the Bachelor of Nursing and then can move on to the Master of Mental Health Nursing if desired.



The most important role of nurses is the specialised care they provide, this includes listening to patients, providing emotional support, and helping them to access resources and services.

Importance of mental health nurses

This is because traditional methods are often not enough and doctors cannot provide the attention or time required to truly make a patient improve.

What it takes to be a mental health nurse

If you want to become a mental health nurse, you will need to gain the necessary study in the field as well as have placement or work experience for a sufficient amount of time.



It is also important that you have strong interpersonal skills, as well as a good understanding of mental health issues. You should also be able to provide emotional support, as well as guidance and direction when necessary.



It is a long process of study but once you have your qualification it can be an incredibly rewarding career.

Fundamentals required to become a mental health nurse

Aside from the normal path of study, there is a range of skills and character traits necessary to become a mental health nurse. While we can't go through every single one, here are the most important ones you should focus on during your journey.

Patience

One of the most vital skills that nurses need to have is patience, this is because many of the patients they work with are often in a lot of pain and distress.



They could be resistant to help or treatment, so nurses need to be able to persevere and maintain patience to help them. Also due to the nature of mental health, it may take an extended amount of time to see conditions improve so nurses should be prepared.



Another reason why patience is essential for mental health nurses is that they often have to deal with difficult and challenging behaviour from their patients.



This can include verbal abuse, aggression, or even violence. It is very important to remain calm in situations like these and not take it personally as it's a symptom of mental health issues.

Empathy and understanding

Mental health nurses need to be able to empathise with their patients in order to provide the best possible care. This means that they need to be able to understand what the patient is going through and put themselves in their shoes.



They need to be able to feel what the patient is feeling and understand their perspective. This is often essential in order to build a rapport with the patient and help them feel comfortable opening up.

Communication skills

Having good communication skills is important for nurses because they need to be able to relay information accurately. This means that they need to listen carefully and make sure they understand what the patient is saying so they are in the best position to help.



They also need to be able to pass on information accurately between doctors, therapists, and other members of the team.

Confidentiality

Mental health nurses also require confidentiality when it comes to discussing a patient's condition with others.



They must keep all information confidential unless the patient gives permission for it to be shared.

