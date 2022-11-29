Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Classic car convoy to collect toy donations for family services heads to Goulburn

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated November 29 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Classic car convoy to collect toy donations for family services heads to Goulburn

A classic car toy run will make its way from Goulburn to Gunning and Crookwell on December 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.