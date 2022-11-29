Classic car convoy to collect toy donations for family services heads to Goulburn

A classic car toy run will make its way from Goulburn to Gunning and Crookwell on December 11.
The Goulburn Street and Classic Car Club will meet at Belmore Park, Goulburn at 8:30 am and will then head to Gunning Courthouse by 9:30 am.
The convoy will arrive Crookwell Courthouse at 10:30 am and then arrive back in Goulburn at 12 pm.
Participants can either join in Goulburn, Gunning or Crookwell.
The Goulburn Street and Classic Car Club are collecting toys in good condition and will be donated to Goulburn Family Support Service.
Goulburn Family Support Service Inc. (GFSS) is a non profit community managed agency funded by the Department of Family & Community Services to provide services to disadvantaged families in crisis.
New or good quality used toys will be accepted, as will participation donations and spectator donations.
For more information, email goulburn.street.classic.car@gmail.com
