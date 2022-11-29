Commander's desk: Secure your belongings this Christmas season

With Christmas approaching police ask the community to ensure their premises and vehicles are kept secure.
Owners can also assist police by:
The best way that the community can assist police is to keep a look out for each other and report any suspicious activity immediately to police.
Property crime can be reduced if the community and police work together.
Identifying your property makes ownership clear and deters a theft as marked property is more difficult to offload.
Engraved or marked property also helps police to identify it and return to the rightful owner.
