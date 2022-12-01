The council is calling on Veolia to prove community support for its plan to build a $600 million energy from waste facility near Tarago.
In its response to the company's EIS for an 'Advanced Energy Recovery Centre' at the Woodlawn bioreactor, the council wants Veolia to directly survey residents in Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan, Queanbeyan Palerang and Yass Valley LGAs for their views.
Cr Andrew Banfield successfully argued the point at Tuesday night's council meeting.
Behind him, Tarago and Goulburn district residents held up placards stating 'No waste incinerator' and 'We Say No to Toxic Waste incinerator.' Outside, Hume Citizens Climate Lobby administrator, Ian Anderson, strategically parked his car with the same signs attached.
The council is "strongly opposing" the facility, partly on the basis it's not in the public interest. Veolia is aiming to treat up to 380,000 tonnes of Sydney's feedstock, municipal residual, commercial and industrial waste annually and generate up to 30 megawatts of electricity.
The council has asked that Veolia address 54 points before the state government assesses the application. These relate to air quality, emissions, human, animal and environmental health, operational management, odour, traffic and transport, water management, noise and more.
On Tuesday, Cr Andrew Banfield questioned Veolia managing director Richard Kirkman's statement that five million people had been reached as part of the consultation. He had based this on the company's newsletters and media publicity.
Cr Jason Shepherd also wanted to know how the company would demonstrate community support for the plan, as required by the NSW Energy from Waste policy statement.
Earlier, Tarago district resident, Fiona Jeffery, told councillors she didn't receive a newsletter.
"I'd suggest the only reason the community is aware of the proposal has little to do with Veolia's efforts, and much more to do with the large number of volunteers who have donated tens of thousands of hours and thousands of dollars to raise awareness," she said.
"Left to Veolia, most people wouldn't have been aware that what Veolia plans to build is a waste incinerator."
Mr Kirkman said he was following the NSW planning department's consultation process. But Cr Banfield urged him to be an "innovator, not an imitator."
"If you're a good community citizen, you would say 'let's have a crack at this.' I'd be keen to know (the result)," he said.
Mr Kirkman told The Post he would consider it but doubted the level of interest beyond the immediate region.
Rector of Saint Nicholas Church, North Goulburn, The Venerable Paul Davey was among 11 speakers who objected to Veolia's plan. He spoke on behalf of clergy in the council area and beyond. He said many people still didn't know about the proposal.
"(It) brings an unacceptable high risk of harm to health and wellbeing to the people of this region," he said
"Even if a waste incinerator is run perfectly there will be emissions of toxic chemicals into the atmosphere that will collect and build up in the ground. There will also be toxins concentrated in our waterways and water supply."
The Venerable Davey requested the council fund a plebiscite at the March state election asking people whether they "wanted an industrial scale incinerator burning hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Sydney's rubbish in the seat of Goulburn."
He argued that this would give people a voice and provide the council with another chance at stopping the "disastrous proposal."
The council will consider this as part of its 'advocacy plan' before the state election.
Mr Kirkman has rejected suggestions the facility will harm human, animal or environmental health.
He told councillors he simply wouldn't be proposing the technology if it was unsafe and stressed that he wouldn't endanger the health of his 90 onsite workers, let alone the wider community.
Mr Kirkman pointed to Veolia's "safe" operation of some 65 similar facilities around the world.
Air quality consultant, Dr Jackie Wright, also said modelling showed that emissions, including dioxins, furans and pH measures, were "well below" regulatory guidelines. This also applied to 24/7 operation over 70 years.
But it didn't convince numerous speakers.
Chris Hanson argued that studies showed dioxins could change structure over time, become "persistent pollutants" and cause health and fertility issues and birth defects.
Rod Thiele criticised Veolia for not undertaking baseline sampling but in local waterways, tanks and soil but using its UK operation as a reference.
"Our health is too important to be left to someone's best guess," he said.
His partner, Paige Davis, also spoke passionately about the potential impact on their two children. She said people's rights to a "clean, healthy and sustainable environment" were being undermined to "preserve the rights of Sydney people."
Braidwood Road grazier, Austin McLennan spoke on behalf of 50 primary producers within a 30km radius of Woodlawn. They have formed the Long water Agricultural Association Incorporated.
"We are terrified about the lack of current monitoring and Veolia's lack of planning to monitor things like our soil in the future," he said.
Mr McLennan said the company had "betrayed" people's trust with various environmental breaches over the years.
Mr Kirkman has rejected this, saying while there had been breaches, "none had harmed the environment." Further, he and Dr Wright maintained that monitoring emissions at the plant's stack was a more reliable guide of pollutants.
NSW Farmers Goulburn branch chair, Margaret Cameron, said potential contaminants could threaten agricultural enterprises, export markets and organic producers' accreditation.
"...An incinerator such as this...has no place in a food producing region," she said.
Mrs Cameron called on Veolia to undertake baseline monitoring now.
Councillors unanimously adopted planners' recommendation to oppose the facility and comprehensively reply to the EIS.
In the event that it is approved, it asks that Goulburn Mulwaree only have one such facility. Further, it wants the right to negotiate further community benefits for the area.
