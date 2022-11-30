A new training sandpit for budding plumbers headlines a wider $3million injection of funding for Goulburn TAFE from the NSW Government.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said the government was committed to delivering the facilities and equipment TAFE NSW Goulburn needs to train a pipeline of future workers for the Southern Tablelands.
"This latest investment brings the NSW Government's total funding in TAFE NSW Goulburn to almost $5million in recent years, paving the way for students to ply their trade and boost their skills before entering the workforce," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"With demand for plumbers in the Southern Tablelands expected to grow by 7.6 per cent over the next three years, this investment will target around $550,000 for a new plumbing sandpit to train a pipeline of future workers.
"Other campuses in the Southern Tablelands will also benefit from the NSW Government's statewide investment program, with TAFE NSW Yass set to receive $40,000 in upgraded facilities and equipment including new welding machines to support trades training."
Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the NSW Government is leading the nation in supporting people to get the skills they need for the jobs they want.
Mr Henskens said they had invested funding in TAFE NSW to ensure a continued pipeline of skilled and job-ready workers.
"Our record skills budget is delivering more fee-free training which is helping people find in-demand jobs and contributing to NSW's low unemployment rate," he said.
For more information about courses available at TAFE NSW Goulburn, visit www.tafensw.edu.au.
