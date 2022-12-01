The Petbarn Foundation has launched its annual Tree of Hope Appeal with the aim to raise more than $1 million.
The money raised will go towards supporting 40 animal charities and the people who love and care for them.
Petbarn Foundation Manager, Janelle Bloxsom, said the Tree of Hope Appeal was a way to give to those who couldn't help themselves this Christmas.
"The rise in pet ownership has equated to higher pet surrenders and higher pressure on veterinarians," she said.
"We understand many Australians may not be in a financial position to donate, but for those who are, any donation big or small will mean everything to the people and pets in need who will receive the support."
Since its inception in 2014, Petbarn Foundation's Tree of Hope Appeal has raised millions of vital funds for charities including the RSPCA, Empower Assistance Dogs, Flynn's Walk for veterinary, and Animal Rescue Cooperative (ARC) which distributes pet supplies to hundreds of rescues and shelters nationally.
This year, donations will also go to support Animal Management in Rural and Remote Indigenous Communities (AMRRIC).
AMRRIC Board Chair, Jo Abraham, said AMRRIC was delighted to be a recipient of the Tree of Hope Appeal.
"Remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities nationally invite us to partner, to improve the health of their beloved dogs and cats and in doing so, help to improve the health and wellbeing of their communities, country and culture," she said.
"In the remote vastness of Australia veterinary services and animal care products are hard to come by.
"AMRRIC and our community partners are working toward a vision of healthy animals, and healthy proud communities."
Running until Monday, December 26, donations can be made online at petbarn.com.au/treeofhope or by purchasing a $3, $5 or $10 Christmas Tree decoration at Petbarn in Goulburn.
