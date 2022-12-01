Four men have been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged commercial supply of cocaine and methamphetamine in Queanbeyan and Jerrabomberra.
In June this year, Strike Force Ginga was established by officers from the Monaro Region Enforcement Squad (RES) to investigate drug supply in the area.
As part of ongoing inquiries, investigators - with assistance from local police, Tactical Operations Unit (TOU), Tactical Operations Regional Support (TORS) and other specialist units including the Region Enforcement Squad (RES) and Dog Unit - commenced a police operation across southern NSW from 2pm on November 30.
Three men - aged 33, 34, and 39 - were arrested in Queanbeyan and Jerrabomberra, and taken to Queanbeyan Police Station.
A 39-year-old man has since been charged with seven counts of supply prohibited drug import marketable quantity of border-controlled drug - serious indictable offence, supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, and, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime - serious indictable offence.
A 33-year-old man has since been charged with 13 counts of supply prohibited drug, three counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, and deal with property proceeds of crime.
Both men were refused bail to appear in Queanbeyan Local Court on December 1
A 34-year-old man has been charged with one count of supply prohibited drug and issued a Court Attendance Notice (CAN) to appear before Queanbeyan Local Court on January 23, 2023.
A 33-year-old man attended Queanbeyan Police Station on Wednesday evening and has since been issued with a Court Attendance Notice (CAN) for one count of supply prohibited drug. He's due to appear in Queanbeyan Local Court on January 16, 2023.
Southern Region Operations Manager, Detective Superintendent Tim Beattie, said police will not tolerate those who exploit community safety through the supply or manufacture of prohibited drugs.
"Unfortunately, regional areas across NSW continue to feel the devastating impact of prohibited drugs on their communities," Detective Superintendent Beattie said.
"There seems to be a perception among some that if you're outside of Sydney, you can do as you please without the scrutiny of law enforcement.
"This operation has sent a firm message to those people who attempt to profit from the misery of others: we're watching you, and you'll be held accountable," Detective Superintendent Beattie said.
Investigations under Strike Force Ginga continue.
Anyone with information that could assist Strike Force Ginga investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
