The K2W Link brings together innovators who are leading the way to a greener future. Join award-winning director Damon Gameau, Dr Michelle Maloney, Aimee Freimanis, Dinawan's Connection, Carolyn Suggate and more. Each person will present their approach to regenerating Australia, how their solutions are guiding the way for businesses, organisations and government, and the ways we can work together as a community to create meaningful change. The programming also features examples of new technologies, the arts and access to environmental markets. This forum is about bringing people together to inspire and motivate groups and people within the region, as well as to provide opportunities for connecting and community building. This event is sponsored by The Great Eastern Ranges (GER) with funding from the Australian and NSW Governments Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLERF) and the World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia (WWF- Australia). It's on Tuesday, December 6 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre between 9.30am and 4pm. Phone Mary Bonet on 0459 352 892.
Join the team at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre for an explosive 2023 season launch. After a whirlwind first year the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre has unleashed a new lineup of entertainment excellence. Powerful, provocative, heartwarming and hilarious - there is something for everyone. Sign up for members discounts and be first in line for tickets to our all-new program. With fabulous live entertainment, and delicious food and drinks included. Toast 2022 and ring in a brand new year of stunning live performance. It's at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street on Friday, December 9 between 6pm and 8pm. Phone 4823 4999.
Players from Nepean, Parkes, Illawarra, South Coast, Sydney, Dubbo, Grafton, Bathurst, Port Macquarie and Newcastle will travel to Goulburn for the NSW Indoor Hockey State Championships. In 2004 the NSW Hockey associations for men and women merged with the junior association to form Hockey NSW. It has 27 associations and about 30,000 registered players including men, women, boys and girls aged five years to the masters program for men and women over 65 years. The under 18 girls NSW Indoor Hockey State Championships starts at 10.30am on Friday, December 9 and runs for three days to Sunday, December 11 at Veolia Arena. Phone 9764 1911.
Jennifer Lamb is a Goulburn-based arts worker. She was born and educated in the district and spent twenty years away before returning in 1983. While away Ms Lamb obtained a BA degree and lived in Vienna, Rangoon and New York, as well as Canberra where she worked at the Nolan Gallery at Lanyon ACT. She returned to Goulburn to be the inaugural director of the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, a position she held until her retirement in 2007. During that time, she oversaw the relocation of the Gallery to the then new Goulburn Civic Centre in 1990 and curated and toured a wide range of exhibitions, with a focus on regional artists. Since retirement Ms Lamb has been involved with the Lieder Theatre including serving on its committee, occasionally performing and writing four plays, three based on local history. More recently she has been active with History Goulburn, including also serving on its committee and researching Goulburn's history leading up to European settlement. She was awarded an OAM for services to the local community and arts in 2008. Ms Lamb's curated window goes on display at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Friday, December 9. It runs to Saturday, January 21. Phone 4823 4494.
Kate Vassallo designs materially driven systems as a methodology to produce artworks, combining rules, repetitious labour and serendipitous material textures. These systems are often provocations for potential occurrences. Her work considers the ambiguous nostalgic associations that the artworks can connect with, and hopes that viewers may draw their own associations prompted by the material qualities. The paintings in Vassallo's exhibition are repetitiously and ritualistically built up slowly with thin layers of acrylic paint. By developing these softly geometric works, Ms Vassallo considers colour and light in an indirect or abstracted way, while also aiming to imbed a sense of time, memory and labour into their surfaces. Her work will be displayed at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street from Friday, December 9 to Saturday, December 21. Phone 4823 4494.
This is a free disability networking event for the community that brings together parents, carers, people living with disability, support coordinators and support workers with NDIS service providers. You will meet with local and national providers servicing the Goulburn region. Keep up to date and in touch with services available in the community on Friday, December 9 at Goulburn Workers Club between 10am and 12.30pm. Phone Julia Hunt on 0455 137 430.
Join Ali Brahe Daddo to explore the feelings around menopause and especially the post-menopausal years that so many women talk about as being the best years of their life. Through sharing her own experience in a very real way, Ms Brahe Daddo hopes that women won't feel so alone in what can be a very lonely time. Queen Menopause is the book Ali wrote so others who are approaching menopause may be more prepared for what is coming, embrace the process and feel supported. This authentic discussion will be held at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Friday, December 9 at 6pm. It's an adult only event. Tickets cost $5 and include drinks and nibbles. Phone 4823 4435.
Glenn Amer and Melvyn Morrow celebrate the rich heritage of Arthur Sullivan's inspirational church music. In the second half of the 19th century, Sullivan was a prolific composer of popular hymns. Sacred Sullivan brings you gems from Sullivan's cantatas and oratorios such as The Light of the World, The Prodigal Son, On Shore and Sea, Te Deum and The Golden Legend. This is a brand new show which features the brilliant writing of Melvyn Morrow combined with the thrilling voice, piano and pipe organ playing of Glenn Amer. It's at St Saviour's Cathedral on Saturday, December 10 at 2.30pm. Phone Christopher O'Mahony on 0422 905 906.
The Goulburn Christmas Street and Classic Car Toy Run is back on Sunday, December 11. Meet at Belmore Park at 8.30am or join at either Gunning or Crookwell as the run makes its way around the region. Cars will be on display at Belmore Park at 8.30am, at Gunning Courthouse at 9.30am, at Crookwell Courthouse at 10.30am and at Goulburn Courthouse at midday. Bring a gift for a child in need and support the Goulburn Family Support Service. All new or good quality used toy and educational toy donations will be accepted. Participant and spectator donations will be gratefully accepted. Phone 0408 462 737.
This is a special Christmas craft workshop by Dwenda at Lewis & Collins. Dwenda takes you on a sensory journey and teaches you how to make container candles. Each participant will make two candles to keep or gift. Participants will also be able to use their artistic flair to create a Christmas decoration using a frame and Christmas ornaments. It's a perfect way to decorate the home this festive season. Tickets cost $20 and include afternoon tea. It's a Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Sunday, December 11 at 1.30pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Why not spend some time to relax in the beautiful surroundings of Yarralaw Springs Wines. Sample the estate grown classic varieties produced in the unique strawbale winery, using organic practices. Experience the cellar door ambience with tours and wine tasting available from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, December 11 in the Strawbale Winery, only 15 mins from Goulburn. Phone 4844 7188.
Race Night is back at Goulburn Speedway on Saturday, December 10. This event is the Bart Wilkinson Memorial and the last meet for 2022. It will be an action packed night with super sedans, wingless sprints, fender benders and junior sedans. It's at the Goulburn Speedway on Speedway Road, Goulburn on Saturday, December 10 between 4pm and 10pm. Phone 0408 480 713 or email tk.kactus@bigpond.com.
It's the more the merrier at the Young Goulburn AP&H Society Showgirl Presentation and Christmas dinner. It's on Saturday, December 10 at the Goulburn Showground Grace Millsom Function Centre. Tickets cost $40 for a two-course dinner and entertainment. Phone 0428 298 157.
This is a regional produce and artisan market by talented makers and producers. These markets have something for everyone including coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and more. All money raised goes to Rotary charities and projects. The Rotary Parkside Markets are on Saturday, December 10 at Montague Street near Belmore Park, Goulburn. Phone 0477 258 006.
This monthly event, run by local volunteers, is a valuable resource for locals and visitors. The Marulan Book Exchange is one of the few left in NSW. Bring your books and grab some new ones. It's open the second Saturday of the month at St Stephen's Church in George Street, Marulan. The next event is on Saturday, December 10 between 10am and 1pm. Phone 0409 244 574.
New to Goulburn and wanting to meet people, chat with other book worms, or find great reading recommendations? Come along to Goulburn Mulwaree Library's Book Club. On the first Tuesday of each month at 5.30pm, the library runs a book club discussion revolving around a central theme or genre. Nobody reads the same book, and a new topic is discussed each month. The group then get together at 5.30pm on the following Tuesday to review the books before revealing the next topic. The next Genre Book Club meeting is on Tuesday, December 6 at 5pm. It's at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street. No bookings are required. Phone 4823 4435.
The Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night on the second Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome and anyone can get on stage. Performers including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, and comedians are encouraged to join in and show off their talent. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. Each act performs for 10 to 15 minutes. Simply turn up and put your name on the whiteboard to secure a spot. The next open mic night is on Friday, December 9 at 7.30pm to 10.30pm. It's at Market Street, Goulburn. Phone 4821 2043.
The Lieder Theatre Company is proud to present Charlotte's Web, based on the beloved tale by E.B. White. Set in a nostalgic farmyard world, an orphaned pig named Wilbur becomes frightfully aware of the fate that awaits him until an unexpected friendship with an enlightened grey spider changes everything. Charlotte's supportive influence on the direction of Wilbur's life is indeed magical, yet achievable in the real world. It gives audiences wonderful thoughts to ponder as they emerge from this rollicking theatre experience. Charlotte's Webb will play at the Lieder Theatre on Goldsmith Street, Goulburn on Saturday, December 10 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, December 11 at 2pm. For tickets phone 4821 5066 or email liedertheatre@gmail.com.
Across the month of December there will be a variety of local pop-up shops. Celebrate the 12 days of Christmas at this showcase of the region's best local and small businesses. It's open from Friday, December 2 to Friday, December 23. Participating local businesses include Right to Work, Cow and Coconut, Creative Space Goulburn, Feather and Heart Candle Collective, Holly and Twig, Lewis and Collins, Bandicute, Lush Beauty and Skin, Alice and I and Glendilla Cottage.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, December 10. Visit the website for more information.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, December 9 at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465 or email goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
This exhibition is a celebration of colour and abstraction by artists Emma Beer, Vivienne Binns, Yvette Coppersmith, Lara Merrett, Gemma Smith, Esther Stewart and Margaret Worth. It runs until the end of January at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery. For information phone 4823 4494.
This is an exhibition of 100 portraits of individuals over the age of 50 who make a difference to our community. These will be displayed in freestanding frames in Belmore Park, Auburn St, Sloane St and at the Goulburn Court House. Beside each portrait is a QR code that allows you to read the story of the individual pictured and learn about their contribution to the community. The exhibition runs to Saturday, December 24 at Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone Tina Milson 0408 483 499.
An interactive tour about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. Get a close-up look at the cathedral's splendid bell-tower, soaring windows, and massive stone work. St Saviour's Cathedral was built around the old St Saviour's Church between 1874 and 1884. The cathedral is one of the finest white sandstone cathedrals in the Southern Hemisphere. Both the cathedral and hall were designed by famous Australian architect Edmund T Blacket. The tower was built and the bells were installed as a Bicentennial project in 1988. In 2006 the final three bells were installed and Goulburn became the only 12 bell and flat sixth country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. The next tour is at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, December 10 at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Phone 4821 2206.
St Saviour's community craft and garage sale market is on the first Saturday of the month at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall. There are lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome. It's at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, December 10 between 9am and 3pm. Phone 4821 2206.
Gallery On Track members will share a variety of creative works in an exhibition leading up to Christmas. The Gallery has all sorts of gifts available for people looking to do some Christmas shopping. Artistic works are available in a variety of mediums including silver, fabric, stone, wood and leather. This includes paintings, sketches, pottery, patchwork, knitting, crochet, doll craft, jewellery, wearable art and more. Check out the latest exhibition at Gallery On Track from Monday, December 5 to Saturday, December 24. It's open from 10am to 4pm. Phone Sharon Bourgeois on 0455 555 098.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, December 11 at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
