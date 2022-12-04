Goulburn Post
There's so much happening in Goulburn this week

Updated December 5 2022 - 10:15am, first published 9:00am
Join award-winning director Damon Gameau at the K2W Link forum. Photo by Wayne Taylor.

Great Eastern Ranges 

Regenerating Country, Culture and Communities

The K2W Link brings together innovators who are leading the way to a greener future. Join award-winning director Damon Gameau, Dr Michelle Maloney, Aimee Freimanis, Dinawan's Connection, Carolyn Suggate and more. Each person will present their approach to regenerating Australia, how their solutions are guiding the way for businesses, organisations and government, and the ways we can work together as a community to create meaningful change. The programming also features examples of new technologies, the arts and access to environmental markets. This forum is about bringing people together to inspire and motivate groups and people within the region, as well as to provide opportunities for connecting and community building. This event is sponsored by The Great Eastern Ranges (GER) with funding from the Australian and NSW Governments Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLERF) and the World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia (WWF- Australia). It's on Tuesday, December 6 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre between 9.30am and 4pm. Phone Mary Bonet on 0459 352 892.

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

