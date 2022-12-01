Around 20 riders gathered to contest the Goulburn Cycle Club's Jarrod Coveney Memorial handicap over 20km on November 30.
Several riders dressed the part and donned commemorative Jarrod Lewis Coveney 113 jerseys for the ride that went ahead along Middle Arm Road.
Officials said the Middle Arm course is a steady climb from the cemetery to the turnaround just past Dennys Lane and a fast return to the finish line.
The handicap race had groups set out at different intervals with the last riders needing to make up 12 minutes on the front runners.
Chris Bushell was the first rider away followed by the veteran Peter Jackson, Peter Lucas and Garry Adams two minutes later.
Ted Goad and Ross Hodgson (Northern Sydney CC) were off four minutes followed by Nadine Moroney and Mikaela Rose at the six minute mark.
Former winner of the handicap, Elsie Apps lead out the seven-minute group of Chris Berry, Gavin Moroney and Glen Apps.
Then a large cluster of riders headed off at 10 minutes with James Quade and Cameron Roberts tailing out with work to do at a 12-minute handicap.
Northern Sydney CC rider, Ross Hodgson rode strongly catching the first two groups and rounded the turn in first place to set off solo on the return journey.
The seven-minute group had an impressive ride on the outward leg catching a few of the early starters and after rounding the cones at the turn set out to chase down the front runners. They caught and combined with the six minute starters of Mikaela Rose and Nadine Moroney. The combined group upped the pace and soon passed the two minute group and only had the race leader, Ross Hodgson to catch.
Hodgson continued to ride strongly and was a deserved winner crossing the line a minute ahead of the chasers lead by Elsie Apps, Gavin Moroney and Chris Berry. Fastest time was awarded to Cameron Roberts completing the course with an average speed of almost 45km/h to finish in just over 27 minutes.
December 7's racing will be along Windellama Road for graded scratch races with sign on at Brisbane Grove Road from 6pm. New riders are welcome.
For anyone who has not raced before or who hasn't held an Auscyling membership in the last 3 years there is a free membership option for 4 weeks. If you want to try out racing or return to racing the free memberships are available on the Auscycling web site.
