The two Peters are looking perky in pink, all in the name of a good cause.
Mayor Peter Walker opted for a deep shade of pink on his face this week after fulfilling a bet with RAMFM presenter, Peter Kenny.
'Reliable sources' said the mayor was spotted walking down the street with a mask on, sometime after dyeing his Movember moustache on Wednesday.
Meantime, Peter Kenny had his hair dyed pink twice in his quest to raise money for Goulburn cancer charity, CanAssist.
Three weeks ago, while interviewing the mayor on radio, Mr Kenny said he'd turn his hair pink if he could raise $1000.
Cr Walker pledge to dye his moustache the same colour if that occurred.
Stock carrier Fred Troutman just happened to be listening and soon pledged $1000 for the cause. But when Cr Walker presented him with the cheque last week, Mr Troutman had upped the amount to $3000.
"I was just blown away by Fred's donation given the cost of living and fuel, especially as he runs a carrying business."
The two had never met. However generosity towards cancer support groups is close to many hearts.
Mr Kenny said his mother died from the disease in her eighties in 2006. His eldest son, Aaron, also had testicular cancer in his twenties, which he survived. Each year he runs a 'Zumbathon' in Canberra to raise funds for Rise Above, a capital region cancer relief charity.
Over many years, Mr Kenny has also participated in the annual Pink Ribbon Motorcycle ride out of Sydney, which raises money for the Westmead Breast Cancer Institute.
"Due to the pandemic we haven't been able to do the ride for a few years so I looked for something else. I wanted a charity that would spend the money locally so I chose CanAssist," he said.
Goulburn hairdresser, Cut and Curl, dyed his hair for free three weeks ago. After receiving Mr Troutman's increased donation this week, Mr Kenny had it dyed again.
Meantime, Cr Walker strategically left his moustache colour until after Tuesday night's council meeting and the re-opening of Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday. Bradford Hair Boutique did the honours.
"I didn't want to turn up to Mass with a pink mo," he said.
The mayor joined council staff in the Movember initiative, raising money for and awareness of men's health.
As for how long he'll sport his fetching colour....
"I reckon he'll shave it off by Saturday," Mr Kenny said.
