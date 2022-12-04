Festive cheer was in the air on Friday, December 2 as Goulburn Legacy hosted a Christmas lunch for its war widows.
Some 55 people, including Legatees attended the two-course lunch at the Goulburn Soldiers Club.
The charitable organisation looks after the needs of more than 100 war widows in Goulburn and district. It also hosts regular social functions such as film mornings, a Mother's Day lunch and transports widows to the annual Anzac concert in Canberra.
President Don Pennay told Friday's gathering that these events would continue in 2023.
In addition, the organisation is preparing for the arrival of the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023 presented by Defence Health. The torch will arrive in Goulburn on July 27, following its journey from London to Western Australia and over to NSW.
Legatees and people associated with Legacy or the Defence forces will carry the torch on a 9.7km route starting at the Big Merino, travelling to Rocky Hill, past Legacy Lodge in Lagoon Street and on to Belmore Park where a cauldron will be lit. Wreaths will also be laid and a special plaque dedicated.
A civic reception will also be held afterwards at the Goulburn Soldiers Club.
"It is going to be a great thing for Legacy," Mr Pennay said.
Meantime, Legacy continues its fundraising for war widows. A barbecue will be be held at Bunnings on Saturday, December 7.
