Woman being airlifted following two-car crash on Middle Arm Road

Updated December 2 2022 - 6:47pm, first published 6:40pm
Middle Arm Road is closed in both directions following a two-car collision.

A woman is expected to be airlifted to hospital following a two-car collision on Middle Arm Road around 6pm on December 2.

