Woman being airlifted following two-car crash on Middle Arm Road

A woman is expected to be airlifted to hospital following a two-car collision on Middle Arm Road around 6pm on December 2.
Police, Fire Service and Ambulance crews all attended the scene where the woman was found trapped after the vehicles frame crumpled in.
The crash occured 200m north of Norwood Road.
A spokesman for the Rural Fire Service said Fire and Rescue crews had since been able to free the woman who was now being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
He said an aerial rescue helicopter was en route to transport the woman to hospital, but was unable to provide an update on her condition at the time.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the area with Middle Arm Road closed in both directions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.