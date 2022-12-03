Goulburn Post
Woman dies following Middle Arm Road crash

Updated December 3 2022 - 12:42pm, first published 12:37pm
A two-car crash on Middle Arm Road has turned fatal after a 70-year-old woman who was airlifted to Canberra Hospital died.

A woman has died and her passenger injured in a two vehicle crash just north of Goulburn on Middle Arm Road on December 2.

