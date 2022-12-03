The Goulburn and District Hockey Association's under 18 boys are eager to try and conquer the Illawarra in state championship finals on Sunday.
With the titles being held at Goulburn's Veolia Arena the boys are hopeful locals will get out in force to cheer them for Sunday's finals draw.
Speaking on Saturday afternoon following a 6-4 victory over Parkes in the division one draw, players were hungry for the finals after finishing the regular rounds in second place.
Captains Fletcher Craig and Dylan Downey said it had been a bit surprising to gel so well for players who normally oppose one another on the outdoor field.
"We only trained twice, but we have gelled pretty well for the games we've had so far," Dylan said.
"We normally play against each other, but we've come together alright," Fletcher adds.
The squad, which has only enjoyed a couple of training runs are shaping up as genuine title contenders after only dropping their game against the top seeded Illawarra outfit 3-2.
They had won their three other fixtures so far with wins over New England, Newcastle and Parkes.
"Our first games [for the day] are always good, we get a bit worse near the end when we get a bit fatigued," Dylan said.
The pair agreed that while some of the Sydney teams also looked pretty strong, the New England outfit had been a bit of a surprise package.
"For not many players they still put up a good fight," Fletcher said.
Finals will run from 8am at the indoor stadium, with Goulburn set to line up at 9.40am.
"We just want to try and get as many here as possible," Dylan said. "A good crowd always helps," Fletcher adds.
The Southern Highlands are contesting the division two draw, but have had a tougher weekend so far with their best result being a 2-all draw with the Illawarra.
In other matches, the Highlands had suffered losses against Sydney's Northern Beaches and Manning Valley.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.