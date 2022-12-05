Christmas memorial service offers a space to process grief and pain

As the festive season falls upon us, a special Christmas Memorial Service has been organised for those struggling through difficult times.
Despite the cheer Christmas typically brings, the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and floods, as well as personal losses, have left many approaching the end of the year with heavy hearts.
Reverend Daniel Mossfield said it was common for people to find themselves at a loss trying to prepare for a celebration while still coping with grief.
To offer some support, The Goulburn Uniting Church And R.J Sidney Craig have organised a special Christmas Memorial Service to unite the community.
"One of the motivations to hold the service this year was the fact there has been a record number of funerals in the district," Reverend Mossfield said.
"We recognised there was a significant need to create a space to process pain and grief, particularly since the pandemic meant many people couldn't attend funerals.
"We live in a very sanitised culture in the West where death is hidden away... we're a pain adverse society but the fact is pain is a part of living."
The Christmas Memorial Service will offer the community a chance to spend time together in quiet reflection, hear practical suggestions to assist in preparing for Christmas and join other families in an informal friendly chat over a cuppa.
One suggestion from Reverend Mossfield was to set a place at the Christmas table for a deceased loved one and to light a candle in lieu of their empty seat.
"We grieve no matter what so acknowledging that a loved one is missing and honouring that person is important," he said.
The Service will be held at the Goulburn Uniting Church on Goldsmith Street on Sunday, December 11 at 2.30pm.
A second service will also be held at Crookwell Uniting Church on Thursday, December 15 at 7pm.
Please RSVP to R.J Sidney Craig on 4821 2122.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
