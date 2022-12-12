Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Uniting Church Christmas day lunch returns after years of COVID-19 cancellations

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers at a previous Uniting Church Christmas day lunch. The kitchen has since been renovated. File picture

Reverend Daniel Mossfield says no one should have to be alone on Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.