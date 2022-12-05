Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Day VIEW Club gathers for pre-Christmas meeting

By Carol Olsen
Updated December 5 2022 - 12:41pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stuart Coe was in fine voice for Goulburn Day VIEW Club's pre-Christmas meeting on Thursday, December 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.