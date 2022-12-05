Stuart Coe was in fine voice for Goulburn Day VIEW Club's pre-Christmas meeting on Thursday, December 1.
Thirty-four members and guests enjoyed a delicious three-course meal at the Goulburn Soldiers Club and a medley of popular songs by Stuart.
The theme for the day was 'Simplicity,' and the table decorations consisted of a twig Christmas tree decorated in silver and blue organised by Maree de Britt.
We also had a trading table with items contributed by members, which was very popular, as well as Jenni's cards. A 'Secret Santa' was also conducted with members bringing a gift valued at $10 for distribution to members. Robyn Seager from Learning for Life Goulburn also attended and advised that there were now 620 students in Goulburn who were receiving help.
Several members won lucky door prizes of plum puddings in a small pot. Hamper winners were Kayleen Tremble, Belinda Rankin, Maree de Britt and Judy Stephenson. Belinda Bent won the lucky program, while Belinda Bent took out the 'lucky number.'
Birthdays for December were Lyn Bushell, Pat Delaney, Robyn King, Belinda Rankin, Judy Stephenson, Margaret Gooch and Lea Laidler. Best wishes for your birthdays from all at Goulburn Day View.
Our November Social Day held at the Goulburn Charcoal Chicken, Auburn Street, was a great success and all who attended enjoyed the meals and company. On the December Social Day, Friday, December 16, we will be going to the Olive Grove for lunch. Car pool to meet at 11.15am for 11.30am at the Goulburn Soldiers Club rear car park. Club names to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday, December 12. If you put your name down to attend and are unable to do so, please let Margaret know by this date as well.
If you wish to join us next February next year, please contact Margaret Gooch on 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm on Monday, January 30, 2023. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com
