Our November Social Day held at the Goulburn Charcoal Chicken, Auburn Street, was a great success and all who attended enjoyed the meals and company. On the December Social Day, Friday, December 16, we will be going to the Olive Grove for lunch. Car pool to meet at 11.15am for 11.30am at the Goulburn Soldiers Club rear car park. Club names to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday, December 12. If you put your name down to attend and are unable to do so, please let Margaret know by this date as well.