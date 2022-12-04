Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

$1.3million in drugs seized in Hume Highway arrest

Updated December 5 2022 - 11:02am, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have seized 1.3kg of methylamphetamine from a car on the Hume Highway. File photo.

A man has been charged over the alleged supply of illicit drugs after police seized drugs worth $1.3 million from a vehicle in the Southern Tablelands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.