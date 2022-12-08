Goulburn Post
Bungonia National Park deemed one of world's most 'underrated' experiences by Explore Travel

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated December 8 2022 - 1:58pm, first published 1:15pm
Bungonia views. Picture by Susan Maloney/DPE

An international travel agency has found Bungonia National Park to be one of the world's most rewarding yet underrated experiences.

Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

