Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

What you can buy with the Back to School NSW vouchers

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated December 6 2022 - 8:35am, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What you can buy with the Back to School NSW vouchers

The new year is set to start students' terms on a high with them having free dollars to spend on school supplies, thanks to Back to School NSW vouchers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.