Investigations are underway into an alleged stabbing at Goulburn Correctional Centre on Monday.
Corrective Services confirmed that a 24-year-old Supermax inmate, reported to be convicted Sydney murderer, Mert Ney, sustained facial injuries after being attacked by another prisoner in an exercise yard at about 11.15am.
He was transported to Goulburn Base Hospital for further treatment and has since returned to the centre.
Corrective Services NSW is investigating the circumstances. NSW Police were also notified.
Police said the inmate was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition and remained under Corrective Services guard while there.
"Officers attached to The Hume Police District have established a crime scene as the investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding the incident," a spokesman said.
A Corrective Services spokesperson said all inmate associations at the High Risk Management Correctional Centre were subject to a "rigorous vetting process, including screening and intelligence checks."
"Approval is reviewed on an ongoing basis," the spokesperson said.
