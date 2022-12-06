Debra Brooke has always used art as her 'go-to' when life's circumstances have overwhelmed.
As she explained to a small audience on Tuesday, she has lived with schizophrenia, chronic depression, PTSD and anxiety for 24 years. But art has been her constant balm and outlet for expressing her inner thoughts.
"I've used art as therapy all my life. When traumatic things happen I try to convert it into something that's pleasing to look at," she said.
READ MORE:
Ms Brooke took out first prize in the Abstract Abilities Art Showcase run by disability service provider, Uniting LAC and supported by the NDIS. Winning entries were announced at Goulburn's Hume Conservatorium on Tuesday, November 6, as part of International Day of People with a Disability.
Her work, titled I'm a Part of This, is a celebration of life. Rich in symbolism, it depicts a woman with a clock on her stomach, set at 9pm, representing the human gestation. The moon affects mood and tides, the sun gives life, the southern cross symbolises Australia and the planets, a wider context.
Ms Brooke also injected her previous physics studies and work in optometry to show the interplay of light in a rainbow.
"I'm saying that I'm a part of planet earth and I like to think I understand humans," she said.
"I'm still here and I plan to be here tomorrow."
The 54-year-old said she had suicidal thoughts in her darkest moments but through help and support, was able to live with her symptoms.
She said she was humbled by the win, which came with a monetary voucher.
"It acknowledges that I'm a part of life and shows that if you keep trying, you will get the rewards," Ms Brooke said.
Uniting LAC project officer Fiona Young said the competition attracted more than 100 entries across the organisation's vast area from Hunter New England to the Far South Coast.
Fourteen entries were from the Goulburn area. Works by 14 finalists are on display at the Hume Conservatorium's creative arts precinct on December 6 and 7.
Ms Young said the works highlighted a wealth of creative talent people.
"International Day on December 3 provides a valuable opportunity to honour and celebrate people with a disability and the vital contribution they make to arts and culture in Australia and around the world," she said.
Goulburn artist Barbara Nell curated the exhibition. Cr Dan Strickland, who was MC for the opening, said the week was also about showcasing support services and those who were passionate about giving people with a disability a voice and sense of inclusion.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.