Do you know someone who goes above and beyond in service of their community?
The council is calling for nominations for the Goulburn Mulwaree Award. The award recognises individuals, who are a resident in the local government area and who demonstrate outstanding service or meritorious achievement in their community.
A council spokeswoman said the nomination process took place during the year and could be submitted by anyone.
An annual announcement and award presentation coincided with Goulburn's birthday on March 14.
Nominations are assessed by the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and five independent community representatives, who are appointed by the council at the beginning of each term. Nominations are assessed on individual merit.
This includes: .
It has regard to:
Nominations can be submitted by completing an online form, or by downloading the nomination form at: https://www.goulburn.nsw.gov.au/Community/Goulburn-Mulwaree-Award
Nominations can be left with the council's customer service team or posted to Goulburn Mulwaree Council addressed to: Office to the Mayor Locked bag 22, Goulburn, NSW 2580 or submitted via email to: council@goulburn.nsw.gov.au marked attention of the Mayor's office.
For further information on the Goulburn Mulwaree Award please contact Shae Aliffi on 4823 4548 or via email shae.aliffi@goulburn.nsw.gov.au
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
