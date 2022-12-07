One Nation MLC Rod Roberts has joined calls for Goulburn Mulwaree to be afforded greater planning considerations on large-scale solar projects.
The Goulburn-based NSW Upper House member wrote to planning minister, Anthony Roberts, after learning of the proposed 700 hectare, 450 megawatt Merino Solar Farm.
The state significant project, planned for two stages near Goulburn airport and Wakefield Park, joins the similarly sized Gundary Solar Farm, proposed for a large site between Windellama Road and Kooringaroo Road.
Mr Roberts said the council area had seen a "sudden and rapid increase" in utility-scale solar farms, with two located within 10km of Goulburn.
"These...are in conflict with existing uses of surrounding land and have significant adverse implications for the city's growth capacity, scenic quality and landscape character," he wrote
"This has caused a great deal of alarm and concerns for Goulburn residents..."
He called on the minister to include Goulburn Mulwaree in an amended State Environmental Planning Policy SEPP (Transport and Infrastructure). The legislation, passed this year, imposed higher-level planning considerations for large-scale solar projects, including on land use conflict.
The MLC said the SEPP was aimed at ensuring regional cities were not adversely impacted by major solar developments and that they didn't prevent growth or affect scenic qualities.
"For some unexplained reason, Goulburn was not included as an identified city for inclusion in the SEPP," Rod Roberts wrote.
This was despite the council's request last October to be included.
He asked that "immediate consideration" be given to Goulburn's inclusion as a regional city in the legislation, saying the large solar projects highlighted a trend.
"This region has more large-scale wind projects than any other in NSW. Clearly it now appears that the LGA has been targeted by proponents for (major) solar developments too," he wrote.
"The two proposals, ITP Development Merino Solar Farm and the 400MW Gundary Plains (farm) are amongst the largest proposed in Australia...Clearly proposals of this scale located so close to Goulburn are those that the SEPP intended to address."
While Goulburn's inclusion in the SEPP didn't necessarily mean the projects would be refused, its provisions would be considered in the assessment.
It follows Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman's advocacy on the same matter. This week she said the two solar projects "demonstrated poor planning outcomes."
Mayor Peter Walker has also strongly criticised ITP Developments for not consulting with the council or 'considering its housing strategy or the project's close proximity to Goulburn airport.'
A company spokesman said the strategy would be considered in the EIS and it was not unusual to locate solar farms near airport.
Both companies have identified the topography and existing transmission line as drawcards.
