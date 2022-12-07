Free workshop offers riders chance to upskill

A free 'Survive The Ride' workshop will offer motorbike riders the chance to upskill.
Whether it's managing corners better, discussing how to ride in groups or reducing aches and pains on longer rides, David Tynan from the Survive the Ride Association said the workshops were diverse.
"As experienced motorcycle riders, we know that most riders are already good at controlling their bikes and many are keen to improve the way they ride," he said.
"The vast majority of riders can get much more enjoyment from each ride just by adjusting a few of the decisions they make on the bike."
Survive the Ride Workshops were developed more than 10 years ago for riders wanting to gain a higher level of understanding on how to improve their skills to "increase the smiles and reduce the frights" when out riding.
"This workshop is very interactive," Mr Tynan said.
"We focus on the decisions riders make in traffic and on the open road that can lead to a fright or worse.
"We discuss the choices riders make and how some of those choices need to change."
This is the fifth year Transport for NSW have assisted the Survive the Ride Association to conduct the workshops in rural NSW and this workshop has been organised in conjunction with Goulburn Mulwaree Council to be held on Sunday, December 11.
The workshop will run for two hours starting with a light lunch at 12:30pm at the Council Chambers on Bourke Street.
To register, text or email David Tynan on 0438163926 or David@survivetheride.org or Council's Road Safety Officer Tracey Norberg on 0409 986 691 or tracey.norberg@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
