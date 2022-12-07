Commander's desk: Noise complaints and offensive noise

Under section 276 of the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 police can issue a noise abatement direction if it appears that offensive noise is being, or has at any time within the past 7 days been, emitted from any premises and direct the person whom they believe to be the occupier of the premises to cause the emission of the offensive noise to cease, and/or direct any person whom they believe to be making or contributing to the making of the noise to cease making or contributing to the making of offensive noise.