Commander's desk: Noise complaints and offensive noise

With the holiday and Christmas period approaching and an increase in social gatherings and parties, the occurrence of noise complaints increases.
Most people understand that we have to expect and tolerate some level of noise from our neighbours but if this noise becomes unbearable you can contact your local police and give them details of the noise complaint (you can do this anonymously if you wish), they will then attend and assess if the noise is offensive.
There are no times specified in relation to offensive noise, however loud music playing or people singing or yelling during the day may not be deemed offensive as opposed to being played at 1am in the morning when people are trying to sleep.
What can police do to assist?
Under section 276 of the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 police can issue a noise abatement direction if it appears that offensive noise is being, or has at any time within the past 7 days been, emitted from any premises and direct the person whom they believe to be the occupier of the premises to cause the emission of the offensive noise to cease, and/or direct any person whom they believe to be making or contributing to the making of the noise to cease making or contributing to the making of offensive noise.
If the person fails to comply with the noise abatement direction police can issue an on the spot fine of $300 and in some cases apply to the local court for a warrant for entry to the premises to issue the noise abatement or to seize the equipment making the noise such as sound system or speakers etc.
What is offensive noise?
Offensive noise is subjective however under the act it is defined as noise:
Don't be afraid to call your local police for assistance if you are encountering offensive noise as they have powers to help.
Also remember to think of your neighbours when having your next social gathering or party and don't let the noise become offensive as they could be shift workers and are required to work the next morning or have a baby trying to sleep.
