An incredible turn of generosity has had life-changing impacts for a Goulburn family.
Mother of four, Leasha Maree, woke up on Friday, December 2, to discover her Ford Territory had been stolen.
Just one day later it was found in Wagga Wagga as a burned out wreck.
However, Daniel's Auto Group responded to a call from Leasha's close friend Rechelle Gray who had launched a GoFundMe and was ringing around to source some fundraising to purchase a replacement car.
That same day the auto group boss himself Daniel Basalamah called Rechelle and said they had pulled a car off the lot and were going to donate it to Leasha and her kids.
"my initial reaction was to literally cry," Ms Gray said. "I just asked him over and over again if he was sure and he assured me that it was 100 per cent serious."
Kyarnna Plumb and Nick Barlow at Goulburn Ford scanned the lot and found a Subaru Tribeca, an almost like-for-like replacement, boasting seven seats and all-wheel-drive.
"She's got three foster children and some of those kids have special needs and Daniel double checked that they had a car on the lot suitable for the family."
Ms Gray said Daniel hadn't asked for any publicity, but said that he felt honoured to be in a position to provide the support and help a family that were in need.
"He said he was thankful to help someone so worthy."
Ms Plumb said they had never given away a car before, but Leasha's plight had tugged at Daniel's heart strings.
"It was just a spur of the moment thing, it hit him in the feels so much that he just felt he had to do it: seeing such a bad situation for a good person," Ms Plumb said.
The team pulled the car from the lot, gave it a full detailing the same they would for any customer delivery and presented it on Tuesday, December 6 to an unsuspecting Leasha, complete with a big blue bow on the bonnet.
"I told him 'we can't thank you enough, you've changed this family's life, you've literally made their life better'," Ms Gray said.
She said Leasha had taken on a lot and this was incredibly humbling and left the young mum speechless.
In a further act of kindness, Ms Gray said she offered to give the dealership the money they had raised towards the cost of the car, but Mr Basalamah declined.
Instead he told them to use the funds to insure the car and replace some of the items they had lost in the theft.
Ms Plumb said Daniel had also insisted that servicing and maintenance would be provided for free.
"It's all just about helping, it was purely to help," she said.
"We'll take care of the maintenance and the servicing too, we've kind of just done the whole package.
"It's going to be perfect for as long as they need."
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
