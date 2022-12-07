Goulburn Mulwaree Council wishes residents a happy holiday period and advises of holiday hour changes.
"From all of us here at Council we would like to wish you and your family a safe and Merry Christmas, and a happy, healthy New Year," a spokeswoman said.
"If you are travelling this holiday season, please take care on the roads."
There will be a number of altered operating hours or closures of council buildings over the Christmas-New Year period.
Waste collections will continue as normal over this time.
On call services will continue as normal over by contacting Council's Duty Officer on 4823 4500.
Civic Centre - closed from midday December 22, reopens 8.30am January 3.
Community Centre - closed from midday December 22, reopens 8.30am January 3.
Goulburn Animal Shelter - closed from midday December 22, reopens 8am January 3.
Goulburn Aquatic and Leisure Centre - closed Public Holidays only.
Goulburn Historic Waterworks - closed December 25 only. Open daily 10am - 5pm during the School Holidays.
Goulburn Mulwaree Library - closed from midday December 22 to reopen at 10am on January 3. Returns chute open 24/7 for returning borrowed items during the closure.
GPAC - closed from 4pm December 23, reopens 10am January 10.
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery - closed from midday December 22, reopens 9am January 3.
Goulburn Waste Management Centre - closed midday December 24, reopens 8am December 27. Closed 1 January, reopens 8am 2 January.
Marulan Waste Management Centre - closed midday 24 December, reopens 8am-12pm December 27. Closed January 1, reopens 8am -12pm January 2.
Rocky Will War Memorial and Museum - closed midday December 22 and closed on December 25. Open daily 10am - 5pm during the School Holidays.
Tarago Waste Management Centre - closed midday 24 December, reopens 8am-12pm December 27. Closed January 1, reopens 8am-12pm January 2.
Workspace - closed from midday 22 December, reopens 8.30am January 3.
Visitor Information Centre - closed 25 December only. Open 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday and 10am-4pm on weekends and Public Holidays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.