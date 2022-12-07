Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Mulwaree Council closures and holiday operating hours

Updated December 7 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre is among a number of buildings that will have holiday closures. Picture by Jacob Mcmaster.

Goulburn Mulwaree Council wishes residents a happy holiday period and advises of holiday hour changes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.