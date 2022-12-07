Michael Pilbrow is encouraging the community to make its feelings heard about a planned waste incinerator.
The Labor candidate for the state seat of Goulburn, Mr Pilbrow said submissions would close for Veolia's "Advanced Energy Recovery Centre" near Tarago on December 13.
Mr Pilbrow said by lodging your opposition, the proposal would be taken to a higher planning panel.
"If there are more than 50 unique submissions, the proposal will have to be dealt with by the Independent Planning Commission," he said.
"By lodging your view, it will help kickstart a thorough investigation and protect our local community."
Mr Pilbrow said he had already submitted his own objection to the proposal.
"I oppose this project as I am not assured that there will be no harm to our residents, the local environment and the agricultural sector," he said.
Mr Pilbrow believes the Liberal Government and the local Liberal member need to be held account.
"Wendy Tuckerman was missing in action when our community needed her most," he said.
"Despite being a member of the Liberal Government, Wendy Tuckerman allowed Dominic Perrottet to start the process of bringing a waste incinerator to our region, with no community consultation.
"Our community deserves better than that."
However, Mrs Tuckerman has refuted the claims, saying the incinerator proposal had come prior to Mr Perottet's time in office and she had always opposed it.
"I have always been opposed to waste to energy since the first proposal in Goulburn - Jerrara Power - in 2021. I stood by the community and we fought against Jerrara power and won," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"I was at the first community meeting in Tarago and I continue to oppose any incinerator in the Goulburn electorate. If Mr Pilbrow read the Goulburn Post he would have a greater understanding of exactly what I have done to oppose incinerators."
Mrs Tuckerman also clapped back at Mr Pilbrow's criticism.
"Mr Pilbrow should do his homework before making allegations which aren't even close to the truth. If he needs some background information he can contact my office to be briefed on the issue," she said.
Despite the disagreement, Mr Pilbrow said he would be standing with the community and joining the voices that include Goulburn Mulwaree Council in raising concerns around the proposal.
He said there had been a lack of consultation, few assurances and a lack of investigation to the possible ramifications for the region.
Submissions can be made at the NSW Planning Portal or by email. "Submissions don't have to be long", said Mr Pilbrow. "A clear, concise submission is a good submission".
