In the arts, plays and musicals were produced. Many students also supported and performed in plays at The Lieder Theatre. The annual Christmas Madrigal Dinners with Tudor costumes, jugglers, dancers, musicians, a full choir, again in 16th century dress, included up to 50 performers. Regular balls were also held at the Lilac Time Hall. There were many other contributions by the students and staff to Goulburn's sporting, scientific, artistic and educational life.