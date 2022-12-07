Students and staff from the former Goulburn Teachers College, later known as Goulburn College of Advanced Education, gathered for a three-day reunion in early November.
Some 250 people attended the events, which included a gathering at the Tattersalls Hotel, a tour of the Police Academy (former Teachers College campus), a walk along the river track, a formal dinner, and a reunion of the 'Gordon Gutter Sitters.'
In 1970, Goulburn Teachers College commenced lectures at Bundanoon while awaiting construction of the Goulburn campus in McDermott Drive to be completed. As noted by one of the lecturers, the Teachers College's closure was one of the saddest parts of Goulburn's recent history.
In its comparatively brief life, it contributed enormously to the city's life. Many of the sporting teams achieved considerable success and in the arts, the annual Christmas Madrigal dinners were always memorable, both for the food and entertainment.
The Choral Society, which included students, staff and many community members, was buoyant and sang for the Pope during their Italian tour. These and many other areas of civic contribution made by the College's staff and students led to a great hole in the life of the city when the government decided to close the campus in 1982.
So it was with a mixture of sadness and nostalgia that former students and staff held a most enjoyable weekend, the centrepiece of which was a lovely dinner held at The Workers Club. As well as the formal part of the proceedings, there were many informal stories regaled of the College.
Several of the former students recalled various sporting occasions when the teams, extremely well coached, were very strong in this area. The science students also went on several expeditions to explore the minerals and ecology of the Southern Tablelands (and beyond).
In the arts, plays and musicals were produced. Many students also supported and performed in plays at The Lieder Theatre. The annual Christmas Madrigal Dinners with Tudor costumes, jugglers, dancers, musicians, a full choir, again in 16th century dress, included up to 50 performers. Regular balls were also held at the Lilac Time Hall. There were many other contributions by the students and staff to Goulburn's sporting, scientific, artistic and educational life.
It was a lovely and enjoyable weekend of memories and nostalgia, and in many ways showed to us all what a great loss the closure of this fine establishment, was to the city and the surrounding region.
The organisers deserve a heavy round of applause for their efforts which made this weekend so memorable.
