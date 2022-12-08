Pamela Maple-Brown was guest of honour when another important stage of Goulburn Base Hospital's redevelopment was opened on Thursday.
The 95-year-old helped open Springfield Place, a linkway between the hospital's new and old sections. It opens into the Faithfull room, a heritage space detailing the facility's history and exhibiting items from its past.
The room is named after Florence Faithfull, the aunt of Mrs Maple-Brown's late husband, Jim. She donated heavily to the hospital and the now-demolished 1928 Springfield House, named in her honour.
"I'm very grateful to all the people who kept the name," Mrs Maple-Brown said.
"Florence was a very dedicated person to the hospital and Goulburn...It's a great honour and we weren't expecting anything as big as this."
Before Springfield House was demolished in recent years for the hospital's redevelopment, Mrs Maple-Brown asked then Goulburn MP Pru Goward for the name to be remembered in some form.
Florence was born in 1851, one of nine children to William Pitt and Mary Faithfull. She lived at the well known district Braidwood Road property, Springfield, all her life until her death in 1949. She did not marry but was known for her community-mindedness.
Mrs Maple-Brown said the new hospital looked "beautiful" and was a far cry from when her first two children were born there.
"In those days we were taken to a little space out the back (near the current helipad) for the birth and then we were wheeled in the dead of night. I can remember looking up at the stars," she said.
"...When I had my second baby, Matron (Ruth) Stevenson sat with me all day."
Mrs Maple-Brown recently donated a small spirit level to the heritage room, which Florence received when she opened Springfield House nurses home on April 22, 1928.
The space also houses Dr David Henchman's old medical bag. It became the subject of medical mystery when first discovered.
The Faithfull room will host changing exhibitions, courtesy of the arts and heritage committee, and a group of community volunteers and history buffs. John Gale chaired the committee.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and regional health minister, Bronnie Taylor, opened it with Mrs Maple-Brown and former Goulburn Mulwaree councillor, Margaret O'Neill.
An 1889 stained glass window dedicated to Mrs O'Neill's great-uncle, John Thomas Gannon, the hospital board's first chair, was repaired, cleaned and installed in the Faithfull room. The former Goulburn City mayor was considered "the father of Goulburn Hospital."
"It's lovely to see old JT recognised. I'm a bit emotional," Mrs O'Neill said.
Mrs Tuckerman thanked all those involved, while Mrs Taylor said the completion marked a significant milestone in the hospital's development.
The Faithfull room is part of a linkway connecting the new clinical services building to the hospital's original section. The corridor, known as Manfred Way, tips its lid to the 1889 hospital's architect, EC Manfred.
On Thursday, the new Goldsmith Street main entry was also opened, along with a 40-space carpark and restored heritage facade.
Aboriginal art and heritage is a dominant theme in the building additions.
Mr Gale said creating a welcoming space for Aboriginal people was a key aim, given the facility sat on their land.
"(We wanted) to use the skills and talents of our local artists to reach people who don't have confidence and belief that our health system is for them," he said.
The committee consulted with local Aboriginal groups and the National Aboriginal Design Agency to help "bridge the gap."
Crookwell teenager and Yuin man, Brock Chudleigh, designed a six-metre high steel staircase, illustrating a flowing river between Aboriginal people and animals. On the new glass main entry, he also won a competition to design an artwork.
"I've tried to reflect people moving with the water and land," Brock said.
Artwork on an internal staircase by local secondary school students captures the cultural significance of four rivers meeting. Totem poles of local tribes are located on each floor.
Elsewhere, Mr Gale said the heritage timeline in Springfield Place acknowledged that local Aboriginal people carried out health care long before western medicine. Photos of native flora and medicinal plants are displayed in and outside each ward.
Aboriginal students at the Crescent School produced tiles with names of medicinal plants, transcribed in Ngunnawal, Gandangara and Wiradjuri languages, explaining their use.
"This heritage walkway isn't the new Art Gallery of NSW but it is (a work) five years in the making, an exhibition that is joyful, respectful, and thoughtful and has been lovingly brought together by the community for the community," Mr Gale said in his speech.
He thanked all those who had contributed, including the "army of Goulburn people" who had given their time freely to help create the heritage link. Mr Gale also paid tribute to project manager, Kerry Hort, who left her previous role as Goulburn health services manager "to realise a dream."
"After countless meetings, after going into battle, being fearless and thoughtful and always pursuing a culture of service to this community, Kerry, I hope this part of your dream is realised," he said.
Final works on the hospital will be completed in late 2023.
