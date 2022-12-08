Southern Tablelands Football Association elects a new board

The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) held its AGM recently.
There was a great attendance from all clubs at the new Graham Coe Pavilion at Cookbundoon.
STFA chairman Robert Scott welcomed club and board members and said the 2022 season saw the association return to near normal after COVID-19 caused havoc for the past few years.
"It was good to see the association able to use the Graham Coe Pavilion which proved to be a great asset," Scott said.
"Another highlight of the season was the new reformed Referees Association that saw a huge increase in numbers and the standard of referees."
The STFA hosted a large number events this year including the Country State Girls and Boys Teams and a SAP day that saw nearly 100 teams take to the fields.
The STFA also hosted the u14 and u16 Country Cup over a very wet June long weekend while the local representative season saw the u12 boys win the Branch Championships and finish second in the u12 Country Cup.
Other reports were given by Financial Director Branden Doggett who said the STFA was in good financial shape.
The AGM saw an election of a new six person board with two new people elected.
They were:
Former football manager Craig Norris returns to the board and Kayla Webb is a new member.
Webb has been involved with Mulwaree Bradfordville Kenmore United Soccer Club for the past eight years.
She plays All Age Women's Soccer and this season was named All Age Women's Player of the Year in the Highlands All age Women's competition.
Other positions not on the Board will be will be filled at the next meeting of clubs next year.
