Family and friends are mourning the loss of Carolyn Grace in a car crash in Goulburn district.
Ms Grace, 70, died after a collision between her Suzuki and a southbound Hi-lux ute on Middle Arm Road on Friday, December 2.
The crash occurred shortly after 6pm, 200 metres north of Norwood Road, just outside her property, Stonehaven.
Ms Grace was trapped in the vehicle and suffered critical injuries. She was airlifted to Canberra Hospital where she died hours later. A 38-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital.
Ms Grace is the sister of former Goulburn Art Gallery director, Jennifer Lamb.
"We are deeply saddened and really shocked because Carolyn was an amazing, remarkable woman who had a lot more to offer. It's a tragic time," Ms Lamb said.
Ms Grace had been living for several years at the family property, formerly owned by her late parents, the well-known Ralph and Marjory Mansfield.
She is also survived by her two children and brother, Peter. Another brother, Charles, predeceased her.
A memorial service for Ms Grace will be held at a later date. A tribute to her life will also be published in the Goulburn Post in the future.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
