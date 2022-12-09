Fourteen athletes representing nine different sports have been given a leg-up, courtesy of a long-running Foundation.
The Ray Harvey Sports Foundation this week distributed $7000, the most ever given in a round.
The Goulburn Motorcycle Club received $2000 out of this towards a coaching program for juniors.
Committee member, Margaret O'Neill OAM, said the late Ray Harvey was a very dedicated person who contributed greatly to local sport and the community.
The foundation was established many years ago to support promising young sports people. The grants assist with coaching fees and costs associated with competition outside the Goulburn Mulwaree.
At a presentation by Mayor Peter Walker on Tuesday, December 6, athletes representing athletics, basketball, cricket, hockey, motocross, motorcycling, snow skiing, swimming and soccer received grants.
They were:
Jessica Hassan - athletics. The 16-year-old was the ACT State Champion for Athletics and Cross Country and the ACT representative at the Australian Track and Field Championships.
Joshua Kalozi - athletics. The 17-year-old was the Australian representative at the Oceania Athletics Championships in June, 2022 and placed first in 110m hurdles and second in U18s men's long jump at Oceania Championships.
Ryder Edwards - basketball. Achievements include making the NSW Country State team squad and attending the Australian Junior Championships in Perth in July, 2022.
Hayley Francis - hockey. The 13-year-old represented ACT U13s in the National Hockey Championships in Hobart.
Airlee Shiel - hockey - represented ACT U13s in the National Hockey Championships in Hobart.
Eamon Shiel - hockey - represented ACT U15 National Hockey Championships, Newcastle.
Cameron Schultz - hockey - represented ACT U15 National Hockey Championships, Newcastle.
Tegan Schultz - hockey - shadow representative ACT U13 National Hockey Championships, Hobart.
Thomas Cunningham - Motocross - competed at 2022 Australian Junior Titles, Rockhampton.
Ella Hurtis - snow skiing - attended regional interschools competition in July, the Thredbo Snow and state championships.
Lilly Ryan - snow skiing - invited to compete at Nationals, placed third in slopestyle ski and first in Teams with Ella Hurtis.
Millicent McCullen - swimming - represented at Blu Jx and at regional swimming.
Harper Tarplee - soccer - selected for Southern NSW representing Australia in U11 and U13 at the Ultimate Fiji Cup in Fiji.
Ethan Hunt - cricket - Elite Cricket Academy - India Tour 2023.
Ethan thanked the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation on behalf of all recipients at the presentation, attended by all councillors.
Goulburn Motorcycle Club representative, Sam White, was also grateful. The $2000 grant will go towards a junior development weekend or school camp open to boys and girls. The clinic will be run by local members and coaches from Motorcycling NSW.
Cr Walker congratulated all the recipients and said sport was all about "having fun and being inclusive.
Mrs O'Neill told the gathering that past recipients had gone on to represent the state and nation in various sports.
"I'm proud to say the council has supported this but we've (the committee) has also raised money too," she said.
"It's very good to see you kids doing so well. I'd love to see every child achieve something."
