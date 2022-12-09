A total 151 probationary constables proudly walked off the parade ground at Goulburn Police Academy on Friday.
Class 356 attested from the Academy, watched by family and friends.
Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole joined NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM, in welcoming the new recruits, who came from diverse backgrounds and professional experience.
Many are from a non-English speaking background, while a number were born overseas in countries including Philippines, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mexico and Sudan. Class 356 consists of recruits aged between 19 to 46 years.
"I am proud to welcome the 151 new recruits into the NSW Police Force, who have taken up the incredibly challenging but rewarding responsibility of serving and protecting the people of NSW," Mr Toole said.
"These probationary constables are among 1,046 recruits to NSW Police this year, helping strengthen the ranks of our modern and world-class Police Force.
"The government recognises the role of a police officer is like no other, which is why we're rolling out landmark reforms to help recruit, retain and take better care of every member of the Force throughout their career, whether they're probationary constables taking their oath today or those with decades of experience."
Commissioner Webb said she was looking forward to the future of policing in NSW encompassing a diverse and adaptable workforce.
"Each of the 151 new recruits here today will play a pivotal role in keeping our community safe and I commend the dedication and commitment all the recruits have shown to get to this point, which has set a benchmark for their careers within the NSW Police Force," she said.
"Class 356 commenced their studies in May this year, with the students required to undertake a significant period of Session 1 via long-distance education due to Covid-19 restrictions. This was an additional challenge to the coursework, and they took on that challenge and delivered outstanding results.
"...I wish each and every student all the best in their policing futures and I hope they find the experience of serving the community as rewarding as I do."
Four recruits also received awards for outstanding academic, physical, marksmanship and practical policing achievements.
In addition, Commissioner Webb farewelled four decorated officers who will ended their careers.
They were: Detective Superintendent Matthew Appleton APM (42 years' service), Detective Superintendent Peter McErlain APM (40 years' service), Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Rode-Sanders (30 years' service), and Chief Inspector Stephen Blair (33 years' service).
The retiring officers marched off the parade ground to Commissioner Webb's salute during the attestation parade.
The Hume Police District has been allocated five probationary constables.
