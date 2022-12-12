Goulburn Post
Goulburn Mulwaree Council releases draft rules on election signage

Updated December 12 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 11:30am
The council was kept busy in the federal election campaign, policing election signage. A new draft policy aims to clarify rules for all candidates.

A flurry of complaints about signage in the last federal election has prompted the council to draft a new policy.

