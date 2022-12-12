A flurry of complaints about signage in the last federal election has prompted the council to draft a new policy.
The looming March, 2023 poll has highlighted the need for "clear" rules, senior staff said.
Election signage proliferated in the lead-up to the May 21 federal poll, resulting a council ultimatum to all candidates, parties and volunteers.
In a report to Tuesday night's council meeting, environment and planning director Scott Martin said the organisation received 118 complaints about election signs during the federal campaign..
"The actioning of these complaints required significant resources and created unnecessary media complaints," he said.
Signs were plastered on fences adjoining public road reserves and left on parked trailers around Goulburn and district.
Mr Martin said the council relied on two State Environmental Planning Policies (SEPPs) and other legislation to police signage.
But he said a draft policy, put before councillors on Tuesday, was aimed at clarifying the 'grey areas' for candidates, parties and campaign volunteers.
"With a state government election scheduled for March, 2023, it is important for the council to have a clear policy position so that all stakeholders understand the parameters in relation to signage and how the SEPPs will be enforced," Mr Martin said.
The policy clarifies that election signage:
It contains other provisions, including that candidates and political parties must retrieve impounded signs within seven days or face a fine. Where signs have been erected without development consent, individuals could face a $3000 fine and individuals - a $6000 penalty.
But Cr Andrew Banfield argued some parts of the policy were "a bit heavy handed."
"I'd rather see a sign on a trailer that's the responsibility of the owner rather than plastered all over trees and poles," he said.
He also maintained that requiring development consent for signs would "just create more red tape."
But Mr Martin countered there was "very little wriggle room" on trailer signage under the SEPP.
"It is just there for us to enforce if there are complaints. It is much clearer," he said.
Others, like Cr Andy Wood, a Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party member, welcomed the clarity.
"It needs to be clear to the public and candidates that there are rules and people need to follow them," he said.
The policy will be placed on public exhibition for 28 days. It will be adopted if no comments are received.
