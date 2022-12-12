Must not be attached to a heritage item;



Can only be displayed for five weeks preceding election day;



Must not be displayed on a trailer parked on a road or road-related area;



Must not be displayed on a trailer parked on land other than a road or road related area, but visible from a road or road related area, without development consent;



Must have development consent if it is larger than 0.8 square metres and on private property;



Where it is placed on a corner block or lots with multiple frontages, the council will only allow one sign per candidate/political party for each frontage, not exceeding 0.8 square metres;

Must not be placed on public land/space, property and/or infrastructure;